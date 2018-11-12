The Best Marvel Movie Cameos of the Late, Great Stan Lee (RIP)

Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)

The legendary Stan Lee has died at the age of 95. The real-life superhero will live forever on through Spiderman, the Hulk, and the rest of the Marvel Comics universe which he helped create. For over six decades, Lee was Marvel’s brand ambassador, taking his beloved superheroes from comic book pages to movie screens with humanizing stories about men in tights who taught us that “with great power comes great responsibility.”

In his later years, Lee was best known for his cameos in Marvel-related movies. Audiences couldn’t wait for his often hilarious guest appearances which became as much a part of the comic book movie tradition as the post-credit scenes. Here are the five most memorable Stan Lee movie cameos.

Iron Man

One of our favorite Stan Lee cameos is fittingly in one of Marvel’s best movies, where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) playfully mistakes the man who created him as that other elderly playboy. This ongoing “Who dis?” joke would play out in all three Iron Man movies.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Stan Lee plays a WWII vet (which he was in real-life) who foolishly tries to out-drink Thor but gets the last laugh by mumbling an inebriated version of his trademark “Excelsior” line.

Ant-Man and the Wasp



As anyone who read his comics or enjoyed his cameos knows, Stan Lee had jokes. In one of his last MCU cameos, Lee delivers one of his funniest lines.

Spiderman: Homecoming

Lee makes one of his best and most natural cameos, playing a feisty NYC neighbor who gives Spiderman an earful before flirting with an old lady across the way. Vintage Stan.

X-Men: Apocalypse

Stan Lee’s appearance is one of the few highlights to this X-Men dumpster fire. Ironically, the legendary raconteur doesn’t say a word, showing off some real acting chops with a stirring reaction shot while holding his late wife Joan.