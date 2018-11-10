This Week in Trailers: ‘The Secret Life Of Pets 2’ Leaps Onto The Big Screen

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination Entertainment has released the first character trailer from The Secret Life of Pets 2, featuring Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt) taking a terrifying trip to the vet. The animated film will be released on June 7, 2019.

UglyDolls

STXfilms has revealed the first trailer for the UglyDolls movie, starring the acting and singing voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001.

Missing Link

Annapurna Pictures has released the official trailer for Academy Award-nominated Laika’s fifth feature film Missing Link. The animated film stars Hugh Jackman as Sir Lionel Frost, Zoe Saldana as Adelina Fortnight, and Zach Galifianakis as the lovable titular monster. It is scheduled hit theaters on April 19, 2019.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Netflix has released the official trailer for actor-director Andy Serkis’ upcoming live-action film adaptation Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Serkis’ reinvention of Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece Jungle Book promises a much darker take on the classic tale, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. The film will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 29 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London. It will be available for streaming on Dec. 7 on Netflix.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Netflix has released the second trailer for The Coen Brothers’ upcoming Western anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, giving us a glimpse of what to expect in the six different chapters. The all-star cast includes James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Clancy Brown, Stephen Root, and Tom Waits. The film will have its limited theatrical release at selected theaters on Nov. 8 and it will be available for streaming on Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Captive State

Focus Features has released the official trailer from Participant Media’s sci-fi thriller Captive State, revealing how a 10-year alien occupation now controls humanity. Focus Features will release Captive State in U.S. theaters on March 29, 2019.

