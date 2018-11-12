Monday Morning Jolt: Method Man Chases Away The Blahs

Photo: Ollie Millington/Redferns (Getty Images)

Monday Morning Jolt is here for you. We know how hard it can be to get out of bed on Monday and go back to reality and responsibility. That’s where music from Method Man, Tenacious D, and Fatboy Slim comes in. They’re here for you.

Bring Them Back: Dead Music Gods We Want To See Resurrected As Holograms

Bangers on this playlist are perfect for pushing forward. There’s some old songs, some new ones, and not a single reference to Christmas. Because, c’mon. So put this on while you’re looking for that extra oomph. You can only drink so much coffee.

Hear It Live: There’s Still Time To Hit Up These 2018 Music Festivals

Check out our latest Monday Morning Jolt playlist right here: