Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 11/10/2018

Photo: PUBG Corp

Another week has come to a close! It’s now finally time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores this weekend, why not help yourself to some free games? Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s dive on in!

Destiny 2 (PC)

During Blizzcon, Blizzard announced that Destiny 2 would be free for all PC players. Head to the Battle.net platform, download and install the game, and then begin playing to unlock it forever. You’ll want to ensure that you claim this freebie by Nov. 18, as the offer will then expire.

PUBG (Xbox One)

It’s a free weekend for the Xbox One version of PUBG. This battle royale title preceded Fortnite, and rocks a more grounded approach to the genre. There’s no building here, only hardcore shooter mechanics! Get on it before the weekend ends!

PES 2019 (Xbox One)

Also up for grabs this weekend is PES 2019, the latest soccer title from Konami. Fancy a kickabout with some mates? Get it downloaded, installed, and available to play for the weekend!

Ark: Survival Evolved (PC)

What do you get when you chuck dinosaurs into a survival sim? Ark: Survival Evolved, that’s what! Available to try during the weekend, Ark offers a unique take on the survival genre. Group up with some friends, find some (hopefully friendly) beasties in the wild, and attempt to ambush the enemy.

Crackdown (Xbox One)

Thanks to backwards compatibility, Xbox One players can now enjoy the freshly Xbox One X Enhanced Crackdown. This title puts you in the shoes of a superhero tasked with taking down various nasty gangs. You’ll level up your character’s abilities along the way, becoming stronger, faster, and unlocking access to more badass weaponry and vehicles.

