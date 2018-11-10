Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 11/10/2018

You’ve managed to successfully survive another week, and the weekend is here as your reward! If you’ve been subjected to a busy, taxing seven days and didn’t manage to keep up with the latest gaming news, don’t fret, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all caught up. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, let’s start with those Fails, before we move to the Feels!

Fails

Blizzcon 2018: Attendee Asks If Diablo Immortal Is a Joke, Is Politely Shot Down

During a particularly cringe-worthy Blizzcon presentation, Blizzard hyped the crowd up for a new Diablo game announcement. Unfortunately for the hundreds of thousands of fans watching and in attendance, this wasn’t the hotly-anticipated Diablo 4. No, it was instead a mobile game, Diablo Immortal. This didn’t go down well at all. The reveal was met with boos from the crowd, and the Twitch stream lit up with curse words and negative emojis.

Taking questions after the presentation, Blizzard was hit with: “Hey, I just was wondering, is this an out-of-season April Fools’ joke?” To which the big Blizz responded: “No, it’s a fully fledged Diablo experience on mobile, which everybody will get to play, and, hopefully, will bring new heroes to Sanctuary as well as welcoming our community back into it and something we’re very excited about.” Hmm…

PUBG Harley Quinn and Joker Skins Out Now, Cost Up to $25

Remember that 2016 movie, Suicide Squad? Well, as we now come towards the end of 2018, PUBG and DC Universe have teamed up to bring battle royale players some better-late-than-never Joker and Harley Quinn skins. Yeah, it’s a little odd to see these two characters pop up in-game, in a similar way to the jarring (yet still cool) Avengers’ Thanos villain appearing in Fortnite, but clearly both sides of this deal think it’s a good idea. This could have to do with the money involved, as Joker comes priced at $20, while Harley Quinn will set players back $25. If you want both, that’ll be $45 for two skins.

Initial reactions from the community are pretty negative, with the price a controversial talking point for many. What’s more, the Joker skin doesn’t appear to be of the best quality, which perhaps explains its lower price tag. Harley Quinn looks good enough, but again, quite a few dollars have to be dropped to play as her.

Arthur Morgan Can Be Sexually Assaulted in Red Dead Redemption 2

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is vast and filled with many different things for players to see and do. One of these things is Random Encounters, which has the player-controlled Arthur interacting with unique NPCs. Sometimes this demands the player help the stranger, fight the stranger, or a combination of both. In addition to these more normal missions, Arthur can also bump into a “friendly” man who invites Arthur into his cabin. Should the player enter the man’s home, they’ll see Arthur knocked unconscious and get sexually assaulted.

There doesn’t appear to be any consequences for going through this scenario, aside from the queasy feeling in the player’s stomach. It’s all very weird, honestly!

Feels

Diablo 4 Tease Was Initially Planned for Blizzcon

While this can also be classed as a Fail, as Blizzard should probably have stuck to this original plan, we’re listing it in Feels due to the missed opportunity for fans and those that made the effort to attend the event. It turns out that Diablo 4 was indeed planned to be teased during Blizzcon. In the weeks leading up to the conference, the plans to show a Diablo 4 teaser video were changed. Adding insult to injury was the Diablo Immortal mobile game announcement, which we covered earlier. It just wasn’t Blizzard’s day!

Tencent ID System Will Restrict Game Time by Age and Use Players’ Real Names In-Game

The Tencent ID system will begin rolling out in China next year for each of the company’s mobile games (10 in total). This employs facial recognition to verify the individual who is playing. The ultimate aim here is to reduce the time that younger players are spending on mobile titles, with those under 12 being limited to one hour of play each day.

Make Commuting Great Again: Tesla Adds Atari Video Games To Its Cars

“Tencent will verify the identities of all its video game players to sharply restrict online play time for youths in China, including limiting children 12 and under to one hour of play daily.”

Clearly, those in China are taking video game addiction very seriously!

Fallout 76 Servers Will Be Online Forever

It’s always pretty sad when an online-only game’s servers are taken offline. This usually happens when the game has been out for a long while and is no longer sustainable. At that time, the number of players investing time and money into the game has dwindled. However, there are always some dedicated folks who keep on playing, or new players just finding the title for the first time. If you were worried about Fallout 76 shutting its servers down shortly after launch, you shouldn’t be, as Bethesda’s Pete Hines says they will apparently be up “forever.”

“How long is [the game] going to be up? Forever. I don’t know how to give an answer other than that. It’s not like anybody makes a game and goes, ‘Well this is going to make it for 10 years if we’re lucky.’ Nobody thinks that way. How long has [World of Warcraft] been up now? Is that gaming planning to sunset in a year? I seriously doubt it,” he said.

That’s surely good news for those about to dive into Fallout 76 when it launches on Nov. 14!

