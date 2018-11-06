Binge & Buy: ‘Incredibles’ and ‘Teen Titans’ Do Battle

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Nov. 6! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without.



Photo: Pixar

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Incredibles 2

The Parr family is back in action in this blockbuster sequel that takes place mere seconds after the original 2004 movie ended.

BlacKkKlansman

This is Spike Lee’s incredible true story of a black cop named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrated the KKK in the 1970s with the help of a white Jewish officer (Adam Driver). It’s one of the best and most relevant films of the year!

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is sidetracked by a serious supervillain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry.

Christopher Robin

Christopher Robin, the boy who had countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood, has grown up and lost his way. Now it’s up to his spirited and loveable stuffed animals, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and the rest of the gang to rekindle their friendship and remind him of endless days of childlike wonder and make-believe.

Mara

Criminal psychologist Kate Fuller (Olga Kurylenko) unearths a community of people who claim to be tormented by a shadowy menace, a centuries-old demon who kills her victims as they sleep.

Beyond the Sky

Chris Norton has been hearing about alien abductions his entire life but, in his gut, he knows they are not real. Setting out to disprove the alien abduction phenomenon once and for all, he attends a UFO convention to meet alleged abductees and reveal the truth behind their experiences. It is only when he meets Emily, who claims to have been abducted every seven years on her birthday, that Chris realizes there may be more to these claims than meets the eye.

Girls vs Gangsters (DVD)

A wild bachelorette weekend in a foreign city spins hilariously out of control in this over-the-top sequel to the box office smash Girls. After a drinking contest with some questionable local spirits, three friends wake up naked on a beach to discover that two are handcuffed to a locked suitcase, one has a strange new tattoo, and none of them have any clue what happened the night before.



Blood, Sweat, and Terrors (DVD)

There’s no running from this fight. A lethal dose of gangsters, hit men, crooked cops, and guerilla fighters are headed for the ultimate showdown with more non-stop, bare-fisted action than one movie can handle.

Alone We Fight

Facing mounting odds, a small but determined band of American soldiers venture into dangerous enemy territory on a mission to stop an advancing German unit from breaking through the Allied line.



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Reissues

Superman: The Movie (4K)

Richard Donner’s seminal superhero epic from 1978 gets the 4K treatment in this new edition of the Christopher Reeve classic!

The Ghost of Sierra de Cobre

A fantastic Kino Lorber Blu-ray reissue of a 1964 TV pilot turned TV movie starring Martin Landau as a wealthy architect who moonlights as a paranormal investigator. This is a creepy and unique retro horror movie from Joseph Stefano, so it should appeal to fans of The Outer Limits as well as a good scary ghost yarn. Very much recommended!

Sleepwalkers

This 1992 horror flick comes from the team of screenwriter Stephen King and director Mick Garris, who have adapted many of King’s books for TV. It follows incestuous shapeshifters in a small town that gets turned upside down.

Law Abiding Citizen (4K)

This 2009 thriller stars Gerard Butler as a criminal mastermind causing chaos from behind bars, with Jamie Foxx as the prosecuting attorney trying to stop him.



Photo Credit: Lionsgate

New on Digital HD

Blindspotting

Collin (Daveed Diggs), a parolee facing his final three days of probation, needs to stay clear of trouble. Miles (Rafael Casal) is Collin’s hot-tempered best friend who can’t stay out of it. When Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in this bold and thought-provoking film that bursts with energy, style, and humor.

Up and Away

A village boy seeking adventure sets out to travel the world with his faithful goat. Along the way, he manages to overcome his fears, defeat his enemies, and return home with an unexpected bonus.

Above Majestic

This is a shocking and provocative look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion-dollar Secret Space Program (a clandestine group of elite military and corporate figureheads charged with reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology also known as “Majestic 12”) from the public and the implications this would have for humanity.

Time Freak (On Demand Nov. 9)

Asa Butterfield stars as a brokenhearted physic genius who builds a time machine in order to fix his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Debbie.

Insecure: Season 3

Issa tries to get her life back together, working as a ride-share driver while crashing on the couch of her ex, Daniel.



Photo Credit: Showtime

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Who is America? (DVD)

Sacha Baron Cohen goes back into full prank mode as he goes undercover in makeup to reveal the stupidity of some of America’s most prominent politicians, including Jason Spencer, Joe Arpaio, and Dick Cheney.

MacGyver: The Complete First Season

Own all 22 episodes from Season 1 of the original show, newly remastered in HD on Blu-ray for the first time.

Sesame Street: The Magical Wand Chase (DVD)

Winner of the 2018 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program, this special has Elmo, Abby, and friends take to the skies above Sesame Street in colorful hot-air balloons.



Vampirina: Ghoul Girls Rock (DVD)

Follow Vampirina and her two best friends, Poppy and Bridget, as they take the stage and start their very own band: the Ghoul Girls! Cheer them on as they travel to Transylvania for their first-ever talent competition and go on many more awesome adventures!

Single-Handed: The Complete Collection (DVD)

Set against a landscape of epic beauty and isolation, this Irish police drama delves into a world rife with conflicted characters and moral ambiguity.

The Good Fight: Season Two (DVD)

With the world going insane and the Chicago murder rate on the rise, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging.

Find more content like this at