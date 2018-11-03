This Week in Trailers: Rebel Wilson Gets ‘Romantic’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Isn’t It Romantic

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Rebel Wilson’s upcoming romantic-comedy Isn’t It Romantic. The film is set for a 2019 Valentine’s Day release.

Spies in Disguise

Fox has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming animated spy action comedy Spies in Disguise starring Will Smith (Men in Black), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Infinity War). The film will open in theaters on Sept. 13, 2019.

The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming holiday movie The Christmas Chronicles, starring Golden Globe nominee Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight, Silkwood) as Santa Claus alongside co-stars Judah Lewis (The Babysitter) and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies).

Five Feet Apart

CBS Films has debuted the first trailer and poster for the upcoming teen romantic drama Five Feet Apart starring Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Split’s Haley Lu Richardson. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2019.

Boy Erased

Focus Features has released the second full trailer for writer/director/actor Joel Edgerton’s coming-of-age and coming-out drama film adaptation Boy Erased. The film is now in theaters.

