Alec Baldwin’s Greatest Cinematic Hits, Kicks, and Verbal Assaults
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin has been arrested yet again for punching someone. The target of the infamous actor’s assault was surprisingly not a paparazzi (his favorite target), but a fellow New Yorker over a parking space, according to news outlets.
Sibling Rivalry: Look At How Much Stephen Baldwin Hates Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Impression
Baldwin’s notorious temper has been well-documented, but maybe it’s time we take a look back at his movie career to see where his anger comes from. The truth may be stranger than fiction, but in the case of the eldest Baldwin brother, it might be both. Here are Alec Baldwin’s greatest cinematic hits, kicks, and verbal assaults.
The Departed
Weapon of Choice: Overhand right
Quote: “Please tell me that those Chinamen’s cars aren’t empty.”
Glengarry Glen Ross
Weapon of Choice: Silver tongue
Quote: “Coffee is for closers.”
The Shadow
Weapon of Choice: Shadow stealth fighting skills, bad Batman voice
Quote: “Next time, you get to be on top.”
The Cooler
Weapon of Choice: Armbar, choke
Quote: “Listen to me, you Harvard turd.”
Small Screen Success: Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Lifts “Saturday Night Live” To Ratings Highs
Along Came Polly
Weapon of Choice: Dirty piss hand
Quote: “She’s a dimestore hooker and she always will be.”
The Edge
Weapon of Choice: Stick
Quote: “Charles!!!”