Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 11/3/2018

Photo: Sega

Another week is over! Now it’s time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores this weekend, why don’t you help yourself to some free games? Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump in!

PlayStation Plus November 2018

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be receiving both Yakuza Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition this month. The former puts you in the shoes of the up-and-coming yakuza member, while the latter is a shooter that rewards stylish kills. Both will be available on PS4.

PS3 players will also be able to download Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Arkedo Series at no additional cost, while those who own a Vita will find Burly Men At Sea and Roundabout free to download and play. (Those Vita titles are also cross-buy with PS4, meaning PS4 players will also be able to access them.)

Games With Gold November 2018

So we’ve seen what the PlayStation lot are getting this month, but what about Xbox Games with Gold subscribers? Well, four new games will become available for download at no additional cost this month.

The free Xbox One games include Battlefield 1 and Race The Sun; one is a blockbuster shooter with plenty of content to enjoy and the other is an intense (or relaxing, depending on the mode) endless runner experience. Xbox 360 players will be able to get the original Assassin’s Creed and Dante’s Inferno for free this month.

Twitch Prime November 2018 (PC)

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll want to link your account to Twitch to ensure you get the free games for November 2018. Overcooked, Overload, AER: Memories of Old, and The Pillars of the Earth will all become available this month. These will all be for PC.

Find more content like this at