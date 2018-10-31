Let Your Inner Monster Out With This Halloween Playlist

Photo: Wundervisuals (Getty)

Halloween has a certain energy to it. It’s a night full of possibility, and things aren’t always as they seem. So it ghouls without saying, All Hallows’ Eve needs an edgy playlist. It’s with this in mind that we present a Spotify music compilation to dance around the fire to. We’ve gathered a few treats for you (and a monster or two).

So turn it up, and dance in front of a pale full moon. Or play it while you’re eating candy and having a marathon of The Simpsons Halloween specials in your underwear. Whatever works.