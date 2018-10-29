Monday Morning Jolt: Music From Queen Reigns On This Week’s Playlist

Photo: Express Newspapers / Stringer (Getty Images)

Let’s face it, Mondays suck. Even if you love your job, there’s something defeatist about them. That’s why this playlist exists. It’s music to put on while getting ready to brush your teeth or driving to work.

This week, we’ve got a spooky selection in honor of Halloween, but also some new music from the Prodigy, J.Cole, Rhapsody, and the Revivalists. You’ll hear some classics thanks to a certain movie coming out (hint: not A Star Is Born) and some new songs from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rock. Feel free to leave your own Monday Morning recommendations in the comments.