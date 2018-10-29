Monday Morning Jolt: Music From Queen Reigns On This Week’s Playlist

Let’s face it, Mondays suck. We all know it. Even if you love your job, there’s something defeatist about a Monday. There’s a collective feeling of “let’s get this over with.” That’s why this playlist exists. It’s music to put on while getting ready to brush your teeth or driving to work. A little extra pep to get you into that morning meeting or out for a jog. We all have to get through Mondays, but that doesn’t mean we have to suffer.

This playlist features a mix of hip-hop, rock, EDM and just random assortments to get you out of bed and moving. You don’t have to use this playlist exclusively for Monday, or in the morning, of course, as these songs wail no matter when you hear them.

This week, we’ve got a spooky selection in honor of Halloween, but also some new music from the Prodigy, J.Cole, Rhapsody, and the Revivalists.

You’ll hear some classics thanks to a certain movie coming out (hint: not A Star Is Born) and some new songs from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rock. Feel free to leave your own Monday Morning recommendations in the comments.

The full playlist is at the end of this post, but three songs that stand out include:

“Back 2 HipHop” – Black Eyed Peas ft. Nas

Two of the greatest artists ever got together to create a more focused, lean approach to their craft. Anytime you can listen to Nas, do it. Combined with will.i.am’s great production, this song feels straight out of the early 2000s in the best way possible.

“Fat Bottomed Girls” – Queen

With a new biopic releasing this week, it’s the perfect time to appreciate Queen’s ability to sing about any damn thing and have Freddy Mercury’s unparalleled vocal range just knock it out of the park. This live version of “Fat-Bottomed Girls” shows Queen in all their flamboyant, masterful glory. When someone says a band has swagger, they mean they act like Queen. Viewer alert: 1980s levels of chest hair.

“Are You Ready” – Disturbed

Somehow these guys made it through the nu-metal purge and continue to make songs that mint their own sound. You can definitely identify a Disturbed song, for better or worse. “Are You Ready” is a banger.

The full playlist includes an hour of hard-charging music to get you through the start of your week. Check it out here: