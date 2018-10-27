Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 10/27/2018

Photo: BANDAI NAMCO

That’s another week down and the weekend has begun! If you’ve experienced a jam-packed seven days and didn’t manage to keep up with the latest gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here to get you fully caught up. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, let’s hit up those fails, before powering on with the feels!

Fails

Anonymous Developer Details Rockstar Games Crunch

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest games of the year, earning critical acclaim across the industry. Unfortunately, the game’s launch was slightly soured by the fact that much of the development team had allegedly been forced to work unreasonable hours, with overtime not optional, but expected. An anonymous developer came forward saying that Rockstar Lincoln has two different types of “crunch” expectations: “True Crunch” requires employees to work overtime every weekday and four weekend overtime shifts a month, while “Standard Crunch” is comprised of overtime for three days a week and two weekend overtime shifts per month. This adds up to between 56 to 65 hours per week, depending on the type of crunch.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Review Bombed Over Sale Price

While Steam sales can be a great time for those waiting to grab a bargain, they can also be a bit of kicker for those who invested at full price. Despite having released just a month ago, Shadow of the Tomb Raider saw its price slashed by 33 percent, giving newcomers a big discount. As you might imagine, those who bought the game at launch were not too impressed. Following the price slash, the game received over 700 negative reviews, with many expressing anger at the lowered price. The game now sits at “mixed” with over 5,000 reviews in total.

Battlefield 5 Designer Banned From Playing Black Ops 4

Sometimes being good at a game can be a burden. In the case of Battlefield 5 Core Gameplay Designer Florian Le Bihan, he is apparently a little too good at the competition’s shooter, Black Ops 4. After pulling off some particularly nasty kills —entirely through skill alone and no hacks — Florian discovered that he had been banned from Black Ops 4 servers. Though no official reason has been given for the ban, it’s believed that Florian was simply playing too well, with the game believing that he was using some kind of exploit. While that is a huge compliment to his gaming skills, it sucks that he can no longer play.

Feels

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Launch Trailer Released

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy delay no doubt disappointed a lot of eager players. Whether you’re a veteran of the franchise, or a newcomer waiting to see what all the fuss is about, the remastered experience should be a hell of a good time. The delay acted as a little bump in the road, but on Nov. 13 the game will (almost definitely) launch. To celebrate the release, a new Spyro Reignited Trilogy trailer has been published. Offering sneak peeks of various characters across the three games, this launch trailer has everything needed to push that hype level to the maximum. We’re almost there!

No Man’s Sky ‘The Abyss’ Free Update Release Date Announced

Developer Hello Games has announced a new free update coming to No Man’s Sky. Called “The Abyss,” the free expansion will focus on the “eerier elements” of the universe. This new update is scheduled to launch next week; it’s one of many free patches that have added more substance to the universe. With Halloween coming up, we assume that this “eerie” content drop will have a few spooky surprises lurking within. Players will want to make sure they are stocked up on supplies and ready for the adventure!

Xbox Game Pass Coming to PC, According to Microsoft CEO

If you’re a PC player who has been growing green with envy over the Xbox One’s generous Game Pass, you’ll be pleased to hear that Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella has confirmed that PCs will also be getting the pass. Though Nadella didn’t say much, and we don’t know a release date, it’s still promising news for those hoping to explore Xbox games via the subscription service. At $9.99 per month, it acts as a great way for players to get their hands on both new and old titles. Hopefully, we’ll learn more soon!

