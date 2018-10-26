Listen Up: Slothrust Doubles Down on Nostalgic ’90s Covers And Theme Songs

Photo: Andrew Lipovsky (Getty)

Some of you might recognize Slothrust from the show You’re the Worst, in which their song “7:30 am” is the theme song, but the Boston rockers have been growing steadily since their debut album, Of Course You Do, in 2014.

Pronounced “sloth-rust” (even though slow-thrust would be just as cool), the band is a throwback to heavier, simpler times. While many alternative bands are autotuning with computers, Slothrust just cranks the bass and distortion up to 11. Hallelujah!

Their single “Double Down” showcases their ability to switch gears between sludgy riffs to light-hearted medleys.

Slothrust is a refreshing call-back to stoner-metal like Sleep, but with more accessible vocals. Their slow, burnout approach is a great change of pace. The band still manages to have a funny side, which their kickass album of covers Show Me How You Want It To Be demonstrates.

Just listen to how the band takes on “Sex and Candy”. They may be heavy but they aren’t always serious.

The band currently on tour in the Midwest and east coast with…*checks notes*…Pussy Mannequin. Hey, we didn’t come up with the name. If you’re in the area, be sure to check them out. Tell ’em Mandatory sent you.

Tour Dates

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Cooperage

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Oct. 28 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

Oct. 30 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

Oct. 31 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy

Nov. 1 – Nashville, TN – The High Watt

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade [Purgatory]

Nov. 3 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

Nov. 7 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

Nov. 8 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Nov. 11 – Albany, NY – Lucky Strike Social Albany [Jupiter Hall]

Nov. 12 – Buffalo NY – RecRoom

Nov. 13 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Nov. 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg