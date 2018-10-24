10 Intriguing Reasons To Watch The Red Sox Versus The Dodgers In The World Series

Photo: Game 1, 2018 World Series at Fenway Park (Getty Images)

It’s here. The 2018 World Series is upon us! Considering the matchup is between the ultra-stacked Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, this Series features two of the largest markets in the country. Major League Baseball is happy. You should be, too.

There are a plethora of unique storylines surrounding this year’s World Series that even the most casual sports fan can appreciate it. Trust us. It’s worth tuning in.

1. It’s the first time both managers played for both World Series teams.

This will be the first World Series between teams for which both managers played. In fact, Alex Cora and Dave Roberts were teammates on the Dodgers from 2002 to 2004. Cora played for Boston in 2005–08, Roberts in 2004. @RedSox host @Dodgers#WorldSeries Game 1

now on @ESPNRadio — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) October 23, 2018

2. They’re also the first pair of managers of color to meet in the World Series.

They both played together and are still great friends.

Friends and teammates turned #Postseason foes. Bob Costas sat down with managers Dave Roberts and Alex Cora to talk about their respective journeys to the #WorldSeries.@RedSox @Dodgers #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/NpRwepuXIU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2018

3. Manny Machado will likely do something “douchebag” worthy.

Their words, not ours. From throwing bats to spiking infielders, the Dodgers shortstop has quite the history of controversial plays. What will he do next?

4. This World Series is a grudge match 102 years in the making.

The Dodgers and Red Sox have met in the World Series before. In 1916. It was so long ago that Babe Ruth was just a 21-year-old pitcher and the Dodgers were called the “Robins” and were from Brooklyn.

5. Fall fashion doesn’t leave out World Series heroes.

Red Sox pitcher David Price hates squatchees. A squatchee is the little button on top of the baseball cap. Price usually has them removed, but kept them on in the American League Championship Series, which ended up being some of the best starts of his career. So will he go squatchee or squatchee-less in the Series?

World Series Fun Fact: Bosox P David Price usually has the squatchee (i.e., button) removed from his cap (top left), but Games 2 & 5 of the ALCS (top right and bottom) — which happened to be his best postseason starts ever. pic.twitter.com/ZFu3iXbn24 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 21, 2018

6. It’s incredibly rare the Dodgers and the Red Sox ever play each other.

Since that World Series 102 years ago, the Dodgers are tied for the second-fewest games against the Red Sox in Major League Baseball. In fact, including Tuesday night’s Game One loss, the Dodgers have won only one time at Fenway Park since it opened in 1912.

7. This World Series kicks off the all-time longest gap between World Series meetings.

It’s rare for the Dodgers and Red Sox to play each other, period, but this year’s World Series bridges a 102-year gap between championship matchups that is unprecedented. And it’s not even close. In second place is the A’s vs. Giants World Series that went 76 years between World Series. There’s no question this Series deserves a party.

8. Everyone loves a long ball.

Expect a lot of home runs this Series. During the regular season, the Dodgers averaged 1.43 home runs per game. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it was the second-most home runs in MLB. The Red Sox averaged 1.27 home runs per game, which was also top 10 in all of baseball.

9. This Series features two of the most historic ballparks in baseball.

Fenway Park (1912) is the oldest remaining ballpark in existence. Dodger Stadium, although built in 1962, is the third-oldest MLB venue.

10. If history repeats itself, the Dodgers are a lock to win the World Series.

Congrats, Hollywood. Time to party like it’s 1988.

The @Dodgers won the #NLCS on Saturday, 3 days after the @RedSox won the #ALCS. In each of the last nine years, the team entering the World Series with fewer days of rest than its opponent won the championship.#WorldSeries2018 Game 1

8 pm ET on @FOXSports — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) October 23, 2018

