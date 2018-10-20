Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 10/20/2018

Another week in video games is over! Now it’s time to relax and play those sweet, sweet free video games! Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores this weekend, it’s time to treat yourself to some free games. This is the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s do this!

Halo Wars 2 and Conan Exiles (Xbox One)

Halo Wars 2 and Conan Exiles are both free to play this weekend for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. What’s more, should you decide that you want to buy either game at their currently heavily-discounted price, then all progress made during the free trials will carry over. PC players will also find the Halo Wars: Definitive Edition free to experience until Oct. 21. Not bad!

Hover Junkers (Vive, Rift)

In celebration of the game’s single-player campaign release, Hover Junkers is free to play for this weekend. If you are lucky enough to own an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift and have a big enough space to play in, you’ll want to give this room-scale multiplayer shooter a go! In the game, you pilot your own hovercraft, building up defenses while trying to take down the enemy. Just make sure to avoid running into real-life walls!

PUBG Wild West Outfit (Twitch Prime)

Twitch Prime members who own PUBG can get yet another crate filled with free content. This time it’s the Gunslinger Crate, which contains five clothing skin items and two weapon skins.

Gunslinger’s Formal Hat

Gunslinger’s Formal Jacket

Gunslinger’s Formal Shirt & Vest

Gunslinger’s Formal Pants

Gunslinger’s Formal Boots

Engraved R45

Engraved S686

You’ll want to hurry and sign into PUBG to ensure you claim your crate before it’s expired!

