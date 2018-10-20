Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 10/20/2018

Photo: Activision

Yet another week has passed us by! If you’ve had a busy, stressful seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with the latest gaming news, don’t fret, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all caught up. Strap yourself in as we dive into the best and worst video games news!

First, it’s those fails!

Fails

Harmful PSN Messages Are Bricking PS4 Systems

For whatever reason, some electronic devices can act odd when hit with a coding problem they can’t solve. Often, this comes down to weird combinations of symbols that can’t be processed, which then causes a reset or shutdown. Well, this is exactly what has been happening when PlayStation 4 receives the message “Juegas,” followed by a question mark in a box, and finally the heart emoji. A PS4 that receives this message will automatically crash and reset. Affected users will then need to enter Safe Mode and do a lengthy restart. Thankfully, Sony finally acknowledged the problem by way of releasing a fix. Ensure you’ve updated to the latest version of PS4 operating software and you should be good to go!

CS: GO Co-Creator Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Co-creator of CS: GO, Jess Cliffe, has pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor. The minor, whom Cliffe was paying around $300 an hour, also revealed that the sessions had been recorded, making possession of child pornography another factor. Having been initially denied bail, Cliffe was later released after posting a $150,000 bail. The date for Cliffe’s sentencing hasn’t yet been set.

Epic Games Sues YouTubers Over Fortnite Cheats

Epic Games doesn’t play around when it comes to Fortnite cheaters. To keep its game fair and cheat-free, the studio has taken the fight to two prominent cheaters on YouTube. Epic Games is suing Brandon “Golden Modz” Lucas and Colton “Excentric” Conter for “copyright infringement, breach of contract, and tortious interference” due to their practice of “injecting unauthorized cheat software (‘cheats’ or ‘hacks’) into the copyright protected code of Epic’s popular video game [Fortnite].” Epic is aiming to force both YouTubers to stop promoting and selling cheats as well as provide compensation for the damages and attorney fees.



Feels

Red Dead Redemption 2 Launch Trailer Is Now Available to Watch

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on Oct. 26, so it seems appropriate that Rockstar Games has released a launch trailer. Entitled “Outlaws for Life,” the video mainly focuses on showcasing the characters, with bits of action sprinkled in. It’s only a minute in length and can be watched above. John Marston (the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption) makes another appearance, causing us to wonder just how big a role he’ll play in this prequel to the first game.

“Call of Duty: Endowment” Program Places 50,000 Veterans into Jobs

Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty: Endowment” program has achieved its goal of putting 50,000 veterans into meaningful employment. This is apparently “ahead of schedule,” and the non-profit charity aims to keep on providing. A new aim of 50,000 more veterans has been set, with the hope of reaching that figure by 2024.

CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick, co-founder of the Call of Duty Endowment, made this statement: “The Call of Duty: Endowment has exceeded expectations and continues to benefit the lives of veterans and their families, significantly giving back to those who sacrificed for others. With U.S. and U.K. veteran unemployment and underemployment challenges persisting, I am thrilled to advance our efforts with a new, ambitious goal of securing employment for 100,000 veterans by 2024.”

Battlefield 5 Story Trailer Released

Battlefield 5 fans who are still feeling down about the game’s delay will want to pay attention to the latest trailer for the game. While competitors may have outright given up on single-player experiences, Battlefield 5 will do no such thing. War Stories have returned, giving players the chance to experience different elements of World War II through the eyes of friendly and enemy factions, including the Nazis!

Similar to the Battlefield 1 campaign, the War Stories are individual missions that allow players to “discover the untold stories of World War II.” Mission examples include: “resisting the German occupation in Norway, fighting for a home you’ve never seen in Tirailleur, and joining the crew of a Tiger I as they question why they fight.”

