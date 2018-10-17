Binge & Buy: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Shrinks Onto Blu-ray

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 16! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs and TV seasons, none of which you can live without.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return for more microscopic antics in the latest hit from Marvel Studios. Michael Douglas once again shines as Hank Pym, with Michelle Pfeiffer as his long-lost wife.

Unfriended: Dark Web

When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.

Down a Dark Hall

A troubled teen named Kit Gordy (AnnaSophia Robb) is forced to join the exclusive Blackwood Boarding School, just to find herself trapped by dark forces around its mysterious headmistress, Madame Duret (Uma Thurman).

Arizona

Cassie (Rosemarie DeWitt) is a real estate agent and single mom struggling to keep it all together during the housing crisis of 2009. Her problems go from bad to worse when disgruntled client Sonny (Danny McBride) violently confronts Cassie’s boss and then kidnaps Cassie – making one outrageously bad, and bloody, decision after another.

Reprisal

A bank manager haunted by a violent heist that took the life of a coworker teams up with his ex-cop neighbor to bring down the assailant, initiating an explosive counterattack that brings all three men to the breaking point. Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star.

Whitney

This documentary is an in-depth look at the life, tragic fall and music of Whitney Houston, made in cooperation with her estate.

BuyBust

After surviving the slaughter of her entire squad in a drug raid compromised by dirty cops, anti-narcotics special operative Nina Manigan (Anne Curtis), is eager to go head-to-head with the drug cartels that hold a bloody grip on Manila.

Boundaries (DVD)

Laura (Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in Los Angeles.

Reissues

Trilogy of Terror

The classic 1975 TV anthology movie directed by Dan Curtis (Dark Shadows, The Night Stalker) comes home to Blu-ray in an essential new edition featuring an audio commentary by the late actress Karen Black and writer William F. Nolan, a featurette on co-writer Richard Matheson and a limited edition booklet.

Bad Ronald

Another 70’s TV movie classic comes to Blu-ray from Warner Archive. Scott Jacoby plays the title character, a psychotic teen murderer hiding in a house unbeknownst to the family that just moved in.

Schlock

Arrow Video releases the 1973 debut film from John Landis (Coming to America, An American Werewolf in London), who plays the title prehistoric ape on a rampage in a California suburb. Features a commentary by Landis and make-up maestro Rick Baker, a new video interview and much more!

Trick ‘r Treat

Before he helmed the hit holiday horror comedy Krampus, Michael Dougherty crafted this brilliantly intertwined horror anthology with four scary tales. The new Blu-ray collector’s edition from Scream Factory includes new interviews with Dougherty and more about the sound and folklore of the film.

City Slickers

Shout Factory issues a new Blu-ray edition of the 1991 Billy Crystal hit in which the comedian (along with Daniel Stern and the late Bruno Kirby) go on a cattle drive gone wrong… then right. Jack Palance won an Oscar for his portrayal of the crusty trail boss Curly.

My Little Pony 35th Anniversary Edition

Celebrate the magic of friendship and the nostalgia of the ’80s with the original 1986 My Little Pony: The Movie for the first time ever on Blu-ray, alongside the exciting 2017 movie adventure!

New on Digital HD

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s transcendent story suggests an ethical philosophy about life and a universal code of respect for humanity. With every new generation that discovers the fable, the Little Prince’s inspiring legacy is cemented.

Look Away

This psychological thriller stars India Eisley, Mira Sorvino and Jason Isaacs, telling the story of Maria (Eisley), a shy 18-year-old high schooler who feels utterly alienated by her parents and outcast by her peers. Lonely and insecure, she opens up to her reflection in the mirror, only to discover that the reflection has a mind of her own.

Galveston (In theaters, VOD and Digital October 19)

After escaping a setup, a dying hitman returns to his hometown of Galveston where he plans his revenge. Elle Fanning and Ben Foster star in this adaptation of the book by True Detective‘s Nic Pizzolatto.

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn (In theaters, VOD and Digital October 19)

Lulu Danger’s unsatisfying marriage takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.” Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Emile Hirsch and Craig Robinson star.

Better Start Running (In theaters and on VOD)

An eclectic band of misfits becomes an unlikely family as they take a wild journey in search of love and meaning while on the run from an overzealous FBI duo who want them dead or alive… preferably dead.

Await Further Instructions

David Bradley of Game Of Thrones, Doctor Who and Harry Potter fame stars in this thriller about a family that wakes up on Christmas to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. On TV a message glows ominously: ‘Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions’. As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Ash Vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Collection

Did you love all three seasons of this Evil Dead series but don’t have enough room on your shelf? This box set makes a groovy stocking stuffer for all the Bruce Campbell fanatics out there.

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (DVD)

From the archives of Graceland and Priscilla Presley, this 2-part documentary-style film focuses on Elvis, the artist and musician. Containing never-before-seen footage and music recordings, the mini-series follows Elvis from his childhood through to his final recording session in 1978.

The Affair: Season Four

Long past the secrets that brought them together and tore their lives apart, Noah, Alison, Helen and Cole are on separate journeys with the promise of new relationships and a fresh start. But as the past continues to surface, they question what they re holding on to as their lives keep crashing back into one another.

Anna Karenina

Helen McCrory stars in this 4-episode adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s timeless tale of love and betrayal in 19th century Russia. The excellent ensemble cast also features Douglas Henshall as landowner Levin, unhappy suitor to the beautiful Princess Kitty and Mark Strong as Anna’s womanizing brother, with Amanda Root as his long-suffering wife.