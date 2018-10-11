Binge & Buy: ‘Skyscraper’ Climbs to the Top of This Week’s Releases

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 9! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new movies, reissues, combo packs and TV seasons, none of which you can live without.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Skyscraper

Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson) finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, with his family trapped inside. After you watch, read our interview with director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Constantine: City of Demons

In Los Angeles, John Constantine faces his greatest challenge when he attempts to save his best friend’s daughter from the demon Beroul, who intends to turn the city of angels into his own demonic kingdom.

Eighth Grade

An introverted teenage girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school in this critically acclaimed sleeper hit.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation adventure on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can finally take a break from handling everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. Get further insight on the film from our interview with director Genndy Tartakovsky.

Hotel Artemis

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis follows the Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Jodie Foster, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Jeff Goldblum, and Charlie Day star.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black, this biopic is a life-affirming, sweet-and-sour concoction recounting the life of controversial but legendary cartoonist John Callahan.

Remembering A Legend: Burt Reynolds’ Best Movies

King Cohen

This is the true story of film maverick and exploitation auteur, Larry Cohen, as told through interviews and film clips from the people who helped fulfill his vision as well as industry icons like Martin Scorsese, J.J. Abrams, John Landis, and many more.

No Postage Necessary

In this film, Sam poses as a postal worker, stealing people’s mail to make ends meet, until one letter changes everything. Written by the beautiful Josie to her dead husband, a Marine killed in Afghanistan, the heart-wrenching missive awakens something in Sam.

Reissues

The Evil Dead (4K)

Sam Raimi’s original experience in grueling terror starring Bruce Campbell arrives in 4K in its most stellar-looking home video transfer yet.

House on Haunted Hill

Spend one night in a haunted house, get $1 million, no questions asked. But there is a catch. Murder is a way of life at the house on Haunted Hill, a jolting, effects-ramped 1999 remake of the 1959 cult classic that starred Vincent Price and was directed by screen horror legend William Castle.

The Man in the Iron Mask

Leonardo DiCaprio leads a phenomenal cast, including Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Gérard Depardieu, and Gabriel Byrne in this thrilling tale of majesty and Musketeers.

Absurd and Anthropophagous

Severin Films issues two former video nasties by Italy’s most infamous anti-human maestro, Joe D’Amato. Anthropophagous (1980) and Absurd (1981) are now available on Blu-Ray fully uncut and packed with special features, both of which involve cannibal carnage the likes of which have never been seen before.

New on Digital HD

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Join the celebration! Sing, dance, and discover how it all began. Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie, the film’s original cast returns in this musical sequel.

Sorry to Bother You

Expect the unexpected in Boots Riley’s directorial debut, an outrageously surreal look at capitalism, corporate greed, and fractured workplace dynamics. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, California, struggling telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Vikings: Season 5, Volume 1

Season five begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki, who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas to submit himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.

East West 101: Series 3 (DVD)

In the explosive final series, this award-winning Australian drama sees Detective Zane Malik handing in his resignation, determined to start a new, danger-free life with his family. But when his wife and son are involved in a hit-and-run accident, Malik becomes obsessed with finding the culprit.

