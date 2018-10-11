Culture / Entertainment

Will ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Be Director James Gunn’s Comeback?

by Patrick Green
Photo: Jun Sato (Getty Images)

Director James Gunn is going from Marvel to DC. In a surprise move, the fired Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is in talks to write and possibly direct Suicide Squad 2.

This is a shocking second chance for Gunn. His future was unclear after Disney parted ways him following the release of old controversial tweets. The outspoken director was called out by alt-right journalists who uncovered Gunn’s since-deleted tweets from 2008 to 2009 that joke about rape and pedophilia.

Although some felt that Gunn was being unfairly targeted for his socio-political stances, he apologized for the distasteful comments. Disney subsequently took him off Guardians of the Galaxy 3, much to the chagrin of his cast, most notably David Bautista.

This could be the perfect poach for DC, which is desperate for a hit outside of Wonder Woman and the upcoming Aquaman. Gunn is supposedly bringing a new take to Suicide Squad after David Ayer’s first installment was generally loathed, despite grossing $746 million.

Ironically, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 still doesn’t have a director, although rumor has it that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is the most logical choice and the fan favorite. 