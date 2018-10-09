Interview | Horror Film Fan Magazine ‘Fangoria’ is Alive and Printing

Photo: Fangoria

Fangoria, a horror and cult magazine, has risen from the dead just like the invincible boogeyman that graces its new cover. It was revived just in time for Halloween, the David Gordon Green reboot and the Oct. 31 holiday.

Fangoria shut down in 2015 and Dallas-based Cinestate bought it last February. It has now been reborn as a 100-page, high-gloss quarterly that aims to please younger fanatics of Blumhouse, the low-budget horror film production company. It’s meant for everyone from those who’ve never had a magazine subscription to the black T-shirted diehards who have a stack of vintage issues buried in their closet.

We chatted with Natasha Pascetta, Fangoria director of digital production and social media engagement, about the daunting task of reviving the iconic brand, how the demise of print has been greatly exaggerated, and why horror is enjoying a renaissance.

Mandatory: All you hear now is how print is dead. Why bring Fangoria back now?

Natasha Pascetta: We were actually just at the printer picking up our first edition [out now] and the printer told us that the last five years have been his best. The magazine will only be available in print so you’re going to get that same feeling when you’re waiting with anticipation to get it in the mail or going to the store to buy it because you won’t find it online.

That’s ironic considering you’re the head of Fangoria’s s ocial media.

[Laughs] People still want that tangible experience of holding something in their hands. Seriously, it’s such a relief to put my phone down at night and dive into the written word. I remember as a little girl my dad would take me to Barnes and Noble on a Friday night. He would go to the automotive section and I would always grab Fangoria. I was like “gore!”



Why do you think Fangoria has that cult-like following?

Horror fans are never satisfied with just watching the movie. We want to know everything: how those creatures were brought to life, how they made that color of blood…

How do you walk that fine line between satisfying the old Fangoria readers and bringing in a new fan base that you will need to support the magazine?

We struck an amazing balance between legacy and modernity. Although we’re bringing it back in the way it began in 1979 [because it’s only available in print], we didn’t want to rehash Phantasm over and over again. There’s a lot of new things to celebrate in horror. Sure, there will be deep dive retrospectives on the beloved older films, but we want to find and showcase the next [would be] Phantasm.

Tell us what fans can expect from the new Fangoria?

It’s a familiar experience, but on steroids. [Laughs] We really wanted to keep some things, but we also upgraded. We have talented fresh voices, some old ones coming back as well. Our editor-in-chief, Phil Nobile Jr., is fantastic. I don’t know anyone in the world who knows more about Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Puppetmaster, You’re Next) is amazing. She’s the person who brought a generation of people into horror. Working with her has been a dream come true.

You’re also launching Fangoria as an entertainment brand?

We aren’t stopping at the magazine, but it is our priority. We needed to honor it by getting it right before we did anything else. We’re fans of the written word, so why stop? We just released two novels: Our Lady of the Inferno by Preston Fassel and My Pet Serial Killer by Michael J. Seidlinger.

You’re also doing movies? We’re big fans of Jenny Pellicer who is in the new Puppetmaster.

Puppetmaster: The Littlest Reich is Fangoria Presents’ first film [now out on VOD, DVD]. Jenny is great in it. Now we’re gearing up for production on Satanic Panic with a script from Grady Hendrix.



The timing of Fangoria’s relaunch is perfectly timed with the big h orror resurgence. Why do you think the genre is flourishing again?

Horror is a form of escapism. We’re allowed to feel things that we may not want to reveal. Whether it’s a response to the political atmosphere or society’s turmoil when things aren’t going as planned. The horror genre picks up on these feelings and turns it into a universal story.

You can order Fangoria here or pick it up at selected stores.