Suge J. Knight Claims Slain Rapper Tupac is Still Alive

In the fake news era, conspiracy theories are like podcasts: everyone seems to have one. The latest secret plot to set social media timelines on fire comes from a new source with a familiar name. Suge J. Knight, the son of the infamous co-founder of Death Row Records, claims that slain rapper Tupac Shakur is still alive and living it up in Malaysia.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the “Tupac is alive” theory, but the younger Knight backs up his bold statement with Instagram pictures of the deceased hip-hop legend who was murdered in 1996, posing with the likes of Kanye West, Beyonce, and 50 Cent.

View this post on Instagram He never left us. They’ll be after me soon smh. For y’all tho

Just because it’s on Instagram doesn’t mean it’s real right? Well, Knight goes onto say that the secret organization (#killuminati) behind the “fake death” is out to get him, but he’s ready to catch them in action.