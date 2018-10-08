Chris Evans Says Goodbye And The Internet Weeps

Photo: Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios)

Say it ain’t so, Cap!

Chris Evans announced on Twitter last week that he has wrapped on Avengers 4, leaving fans and colleagues an emotional message that certainly sounds like a goodbye to his iconic role as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

It has been rumored for some time now that the still-untitled Avengers 4 would be the final appearance of Evans as the massively popular character, and now it feels a little too real. While we don’t know for sure what the ultimate fate of the character will be, the biggest theory among fans is that the beloved All-American hero will be killed off. Either way, I think it’s safe to say that next year’s Avengers will be super depressing.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

While Evans prepares for his next role starring alongside Daniel Craig in The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s upcoming murder mystery, Knives Out, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson summed up everyone’s reactions nicely:

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Read below for more of the best Twitter reactions to Evans leaving the MCU, and share your thoughts in the comments!

@ChrisEvans thank you for the inspiration. Your #CaptainAmerica was a huge influence on me as #WillRobinson. — MaxwellJenkins8 (@MaxwellJenkins8) October 5, 2018

#ThankYouChrisEvans for being the perfect embodiment of what is, in my opinion, the best character in the whole MCU. Thank you for portraying such a pure, selfless, brave and proud inspirational character. Thank you for leaving such a mark in my soul. Eternally Grateful. pic.twitter.com/e5C6Q7mw6u — Pietro (@MadeOfPop91) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans is quitting Captain America to run for President, right? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 5, 2018

i need to call in sick today…it’s an emergency…chris evans isn’t playing captain america anymore and i need seven business days to recover — gabi (@harleivy) October 5, 2018

Ok I know I should be concentrating on my song right now but I’m so sad that @ChrisEvans isn’t playing captain America anymore — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 5, 2018

chris evans being asked if his tweet means steve dies pic.twitter.com/1q8WSpij53 — alice (@wintersxass) October 5, 2018

I felt I just wanted to post one of my all time favourite reviews of Chris. It was by Mark Hughes of Forbes for ‘The First Avenger’. It brought tears to my eyes then – and it still does today. #ThankYouChrisEvans @ChrisEvans @thescottevans https://t.co/0jzxMKviOX pic.twitter.com/G2PUMOVuiK — Chris Evans Forum (@ChrisEvansForum) October 5, 2018

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! Thanks for portraying our child’s hero so perfectly. — Samuel Molina (@FuKuy) October 5, 2018

“Whatever you’re scared of, put yourself into it.” He won’t take compliments but yes Chris Evans is also a hero in real life.#ChrisEvans #ThankYouChrisEvans #ThankYouChrisForCap pic.twitter.com/SUyPtmIReo — emma (@dchrisevans) October 5, 2018

I miss Chris Evans being Captain America like Barrack Obama being president. #CaptainAmerica — Patrick Vahe (@PatrickVahe) October 5, 2018

chris evans: *says goodbye as captain america* marvel fandom: pic.twitter.com/JYrZKvjAN4 — captain* (@iamgeekingout) October 5, 2018

okay not trying to be dramatic but chris evans legit just ruined my entire weeK,,,, thanks buD pic.twitter.com/ldvxVWMN3t — natasha ☾ (@midtown_spidey) October 5, 2018