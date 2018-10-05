Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 10/5/2018

Photo: Industry Games

We’re coming to the end of another week, which means it’ll soon be time to relax and decompress with some video games! (Those of you working over the weekend: I’m sorry, and keep on fighting the good fight!) What’s better than playing video games over the weekend? Why, playing free games over the weekend, of course! Dropping zero dollars on a gaming experience might sound too good to be true, yet here we are with another Free Play post, bringing you the latest free-to-play games, demos, and other experience. Let’s dive on in!

Zeus’ Battlegrounds (PC)

As if there weren’t already enough battle royale games fighting for our attention, PC players can now get access to the free-to-play Zeus’ Battlegrounds. The unique selling point of this BR title is that it’s set within ancient Greece and features the Greek gods. Both Solo and Squad playlists are available, with players tasked with collecting godlike gear and legendary weapons to become the last man standing.

Head to Steam to download Zeus’ Battlegrounds. The game is in an early access state, meaning it isn’t yet polished enough for a full release. Expect bugs and glitches to pop up occasionally.

Twitch Prime Games October 2018

Those of you with an Amazon Prime subscription (isn’t that all of us at this point?) should link your account to Twitch, as it opens up a whole range of free gaming goodies to download. For the beginning of October, Amazon/Twitch Prime members can get Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Sanitarium, SOMA, and System Shock: Enhanced Edition at no additional cost.

In addition to the free games, subscribers can also get the Aegean Pirate Pack for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the PUBG Pilot Crate, a free Golden loot box within Overwatch, and unique cosmetic items in Rainbow Six Siege. If you play (or plan to play) those games, be sure to claim the free add-ons before time runs out.

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold October 2018 Reminder

Last week’s edition of Free Play gave you a heads-up on the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold titles for October 2018. Well, they are now available for subscribers to download and get playing!

PlayStation Plus October 2018 games include Friday the 13th: The Game, an asymmetrical multiplayer survival game, where one person plays as Jason and the others act as potential victims trying to escape. When you’re done roleplaying as the terrifying Jason, you can give Laser League a go, which will scratch that online multiplayer itch some more.

Xbox Games With Gold October 2018 titles include the relationship-shattering Overcooked!, which puts players under immense pressure to combine forces in a stressful environment. Good luck with that one! Victor Vran is also up for grabs, which will satisfy those of you hungry for another action-RPG with plenty of loot to earn. Free Xbox 360 backward compatible titles for October 2018 include Stuntman: Ignition and Hitman Blood Money, both of which are worth a go.

