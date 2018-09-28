Fall Playlist | New Music From Logic, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Lil Wayne and More

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The Fall Music Season arrives with a bunch of new releases that we’ve been waiting on all summer. This week alone features the latest from Logic, Diplo, and the long awaited return of Lil Wayne.

The other musicians rounding out Mandatory’s Fall Music Playlist aren’t mainstream names yet, but are festival favorites whose latest tracks could make them breakout stars, think: Bob Moses (check out my interview with them above), BADBADNOTGOOD, Greta Van Fleet, Jungle and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Logic – “YSIV”



RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Underwater”



Juicy J featuring Travis Scott – “Neighbor”



BadBadNotGood featuring Little Dragon – “Tried”



Greta Van Fleet – “When the Curtain Falls”



Bob Moses “Heaven Only Knows”



Major Lazer – Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, Raye & Jake Gosling)



Jungle – Happy Man



Disclosure – Where You Come From



Lil Wayne – The Carter V

