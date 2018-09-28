Culture / Gaming

A Real-Life Mario Kart Track Races Its Way Into LA

by Erik Fontanez

The only thing better than beating all your friends in Mario Kart (high) is jumping in a real-life Mario-themed mobile and beating the overalls off them on an actual race track. That’s right, the Mario Kart Mushroom Rally is coming to Los Angeles.

It’s me, Mario: Every Character of Mario Kart 8 Ranked

This has been the best game-related breakthrough since the game first debuted on the Super Nintendo in 1993. Dates are yet to be announced at this time, but you can sign up HERE to get updates on when and where the races will go down. They only ask you to leave your giant red shells at home.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @mr_stholloway ・・・ Mushroom Racing 🍄🏎 Had an absolute blast racing around the track dodging 🍌 and throwing 🐢 at each other! #gokart #mario #mariokart #mushroomracing #itsamemario #beard #fun #melbourne #exciting #racing #everyoneisawinner

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

Tickets to the event are extremely limited so it’s best to stay on top of it ahead of the date announcements. Also, don’t bother coming in costume because they apparently supply that to you. Looks like my Yoshi outfit is staying in the dresser (that day, at least).

Game Revolution: The Most Despicable Gaming Villains Of All Time

While you’re impatiently waiting for tickets like we are, check out some of the images of past Mushroom Rally events and imagine yourself winning the mushroom cup. It’s glorious!

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @hazmc ・・・ One more ✅ off the bucket list. #reallifemariokart #letsago #mushroomracing

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t slip on a banana skin #mushroomracing

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

View this post on Instagram

Which character are you gonna be? #mushroomracing

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

View this post on Instagram

See you soon #sydney and #brisbane #mushroomracing

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @nataliedonohoe ・・・ A-Team @mushroomracingau 🏎🏎 @gerardhealy1 ♥️💚

A post shared by Mushroom Racing (@mushroomracingau) on

 

 