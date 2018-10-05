Interview | Tony Stella Rediscovers the Lost Art of Movie Posters

Artwork: Tony Stella

Tony Stella is the Frank Franzetta of fan art. The self-taught illustrator got his start by making film posters for a friend’s cinema club. Now based in Berlin and Milan, he’s one of the many talented indie artists making alternative or variant movie posters that are often better than the real thing. Stella’s work has caught the eye of film buffs and art collectors worldwide.

I chatted with the artist about his background, handmade process, and the lost art of movie posters.

Mandatory: Movie posters are a lost art. How did you discover your love for the form?

Tony Stella: Growing up, I witnessed the change in the language and technique of the film poster, the cinema advertisement, and later, the VHS cover art. In my own work, I wanted to pay homage to the often neglected work of the amazing poster artists of the past.

Your posters have that classic look that brings to mind Frank Frazetta and Saul Bass. What was the first movie poster that made an impression on you?

Those two (Frazetta and Bass) are masters that set the bar impossibly high and are a constant source of inspiration along with Bob Peak, Rodolfo Gasparri, Hans Hillmann, and many other lesser known illustrators and designers. Among the first posters that lived on in my mind was a gigantic The Empire Strikes Back billboard with the Tom Jung artwork.

Contemporary movie posters, even the engaging ones, still feel like advertisements rather than an art form. There are still great posters being made today, but the reliance on the photographic digital manipulation has made the posters less interesting and personal to me. In the golden age of movie posters, each country and market interpreted a film in their own unique ways, often by multiple designers that resulted in pieces that could live on in their own right separate from the films. Marvel-ous: The 20 Best Superhero Movie Posters

Talk us through your process.