NBA Media Day 2018: The Best Highlights From All the Top Players

Photo: Boston Globe (Getty Images)

The NBA season is just a few weeks away and my ability to control my excitement is fading quicker than LeBron James‘ hairline.

As is the case every year, teams participated in a league-wide media day so reporters and various outlets could interview players ahead of their upcoming and highly anticipated season. Mostly everyone tends have fun with this day, and things were no different this year.

We combed the Internet for our favorite moments from NBA Media Day 2018 and were able to unearth the following clips. From Enes Kanter’s odd turn-ons to Kawhi Leonard’s awkward laugh, all the players and their personalities were well represented, and we’ve got them all for you to enjoy. Behold…

Nice contracts make everyone happy.

.@dfavors14 getting all the usual questions out of the way early 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7hvOutIPLY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 24, 2018

Hats off to everyone on the Toronto Raptors.

Let’s forget how I blew the Finals Game 1 last year.

It’s time to get lit… like a pharaoh?

We’re not, like, really happy, but we’re happy, LOL.

The REAL Nikola Jokić. pic.twitter.com/SSU3qq0GwW — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 24, 2018

Andrew Drummond can’t hit free throws, but he’s a great GIF.

Stick to playing hoops, Lance.

Does Lance have bars? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SGG2tA4cse — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 24, 2018

Chandler Parsons does the KiKi Challenge.

You still can’t ask Russell Westbrook obvious questions.

Enes Kanter thinks about the playoffs.

Not everyone feels the same about the playoffs as Enes Kanter.

By the way, this was Steven Adams' reaction when I told him what Enes Kanter said today about making the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/zZ2umukmST — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 25, 2018

Devin Booker dresses for success.

And make sure your face is on point, too.

Channing Frye got dibs on the newly vacated locker.

You are your own best photographer.

This was a multi-lingual media day.

Everyone’s a reporter nowadays.

That’s not at all creepy, Terry.

Who, me? Pfft, I’m the King.

"I signed a 4-year deal. What do you want me to do?" @KingJames didn't see this question coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/FiGJ13cLjD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2018

Kawhi Leonard can smile after all.