NBA Media Day 2018: The Best Highlights From All the Top Players
Photo: Boston Globe (Getty Images)
The NBA season is just a few weeks away and my ability to control my excitement is fading quicker than LeBron James‘ hairline.
As is the case every year, teams participated in a league-wide media day so reporters and various outlets could interview players ahead of their upcoming and highly anticipated season. Mostly everyone tends have fun with this day, and things were no different this year.
We combed the Internet for our favorite moments from NBA Media Day 2018 and were able to unearth the following clips. From Enes Kanter’s odd turn-ons to Kawhi Leonard’s awkward laugh, all the players and their personalities were well represented, and we’ve got them all for you to enjoy. Behold…
Nice contracts make everyone happy.
.@dfavors14 getting all the usual questions out of the way early 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7hvOutIPLY
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 24, 2018
Hats off to everyone on the Toronto Raptors.
The lighter side of #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/5OmiqiomdM
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 25, 2018
Let’s forget how I blew the Finals Game 1 last year.
Happy Little Threes. 🎨#CavsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/8rRUIAQtsp
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 24, 2018
It’s time to get lit… like a pharaoh?
#TheFirstCedi! #CavsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/VbHdWEk279
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 24, 2018
We’re not, like, really happy, but we’re happy, LOL.
The REAL Nikola Jokić. pic.twitter.com/SSU3qq0GwW
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 24, 2018
Andrew Drummond can’t hit free throws, but he’s a great GIF.
Big man just playing. #PistonsMediaDay @AndreDrummond pic.twitter.com/fLL8pjxVSd
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) September 24, 2018
Stick to playing hoops, Lance.
Does Lance have bars? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SGG2tA4cse
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 24, 2018
Chandler Parsons does the KiKi Challenge.
#InMyFeelingsChallenge ft @ChandlerParsons #GrizzMediaDay pic.twitter.com/k6L1UbqsGF
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 24, 2018
You still can’t ask Russell Westbrook obvious questions.
New season, same Russ. 😂#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/As3HzKWjYZ
— NBA TV (@NBATV) September 24, 2018
Enes Kanter thinks about the playoffs.
What was that, Enes Kanter? 🤔
(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/QQu5zg83Nf
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 24, 2018
Not everyone feels the same about the playoffs as Enes Kanter.
By the way, this was Steven Adams' reaction when I told him what Enes Kanter said today about making the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/zZ2umukmST
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 25, 2018
Devin Booker dresses for success.
This is a mood 😂 @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/7FH1Wqv5eT
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 24, 2018
And make sure your face is on point, too.
Never looked better, @bosnianbeast27! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GVO6OXDuHm
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 24, 2018
Channing Frye got dibs on the newly vacated locker.
.@Channing_Frye is taking over @KingJames’ old locker. 😂
🎥: @kevinlove pic.twitter.com/4Z5fQgr0ld
— NBA TV (@NBATV) September 24, 2018
You are your own best photographer.
.@IAmCHAP24 on 📸 duty #BKNMediaDay pic.twitter.com/kFjVklgXTN
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 24, 2018
This was a multi-lingual media day.
Speaking Finnish can be just a tad difficult…right, @MarkkanenLauri and @KrisDunn3 😂 pic.twitter.com/q4nkv2o8Ye
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 24, 2018
Everyone’s a reporter nowadays.
.@Omarispellman with the Q’s & @24Bazemore with the A’s 🎤#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/LYJzgj8b7p
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) September 24, 2018
That’s not at all creepy, Terry.
#ScaryTerry pic.twitter.com/UeoMx7wMuQ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 24, 2018
Who, me? Pfft, I’m the King.
"I signed a 4-year deal. What do you want me to do?" @KingJames didn't see this question coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/FiGJ13cLjD
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2018
Kawhi Leonard can smile after all.
This forever pic.twitter.com/z1SsU0qxeq
— Erik Fontanez (@LordFonzz) September 24, 2018