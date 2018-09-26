Culture / Music / Weird News

Snack Attack | Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Send Lil Xan To The Hospital

by Erik Fontanez
Lil Xan might want to stick to making his tracks hot and not his snacks. The trap rapper is getting ready to embark on a tour, but he ran into a problem when he was hospitalized after puking blood on Monday.

According to Lil Xan, he ate one too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that pretty much “Betrayed” his tattooed belly. The 22-year-old chip victim took to Instagram to let everyone know he was down, but not out.

Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good,healthier then I’ve ever been and ready to kick of my third Tour in NY ina couple days ! Also be careful,Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha ! 💔 love you all ! 💔“Be Safe” Coming soon !💔💔💔💔

Maybe it’s time for the “Live or Die” rapper to mix in a Kind Bar next time he gets the munchies. The good news is that the snack attack won’t delay his upcoming tour.