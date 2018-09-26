Snack Attack | Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Send Lil Xan To The Hospital
Photo: Zachary Mazur (Getty Images)
Lil Xan might want to stick to making his tracks hot and not his snacks. The trap rapper is getting ready to embark on a tour, but he ran into a problem when he was hospitalized after puking blood on Monday.
According to Lil Xan, he ate one too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos that pretty much “Betrayed” his tattooed belly. The 22-year-old chip victim took to Instagram to let everyone know he was down, but not out.
Maybe it’s time for the “Live or Die” rapper to mix in a Kind Bar next time he gets the munchies. The good news is that the snack attack won’t delay his upcoming tour.