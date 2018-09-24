Spotify and Ancestry Can Curate a Playlist Made of Your Musical DNA

Photo: Sopa Images

Have you ever wondered what your great-great-great-grandfather listened to? Well, Spotify has made an unlikely pairing with Ancestry to curate playlists based on users’ DNA. The new feature is available to anyone who has submitted an at-home DNA test to Ancestry, the largest for profit genealogy company in the world, which will then pair your listening habits with music from your ancestral homelands.

If all this too good to be true technology sounds like another manipulative way to harvest your DNA, Ancestry Executive Vice president and Chief Marketing Officer Vineet Mehra begs to differ, “It’s so much more than the stats and the data and the record, said Mehra in a press statement. “How do we help people experience their culture and not just read about it? Music seemed like an obvious way to do that.”

For the record, I’ve already signed up and I’m eagerly waiting for the results. Let’s just hope my forefathers didn’t listen to the fore-bearers of Nickelback.