Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 9/21/2018

Congratulations on clicking through to this article! You’ve earned yourself another week of new free games! Free Play is back to take you through the latest and greatest new free-to-play games, demos, and other experiences. Here we go!

Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you’ve managed to avoid the huge open world of Ghost Recon Wildlands, I thoroughly recommend grabbing three friends and getting involved with the game’s free weekend. Wildlands originally launched in early 2017, which means it’s now matured and grown better with several patches and content drops. Now is a great time to get stuck in!

Destiny 2 Forsaken Gambit Mode (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Destiny 2 Forsaken Gambit mode is being opened up to all players for the weekend. This mode tasks two different teams with wiping out a group of AI enemies. It’s the perfect combination of PvE and PvP action, which can be temporarily experienced for free. This offer is open to all players across all platforms, including those who have picked up the game for free with September’s PS Plus.

Ring of Elysium (PC)

Ring of Elysium is another free-to-play battle royale title that is now vying for your attention. Developed by the titan that is Tencent Games, RoE is available on Steam in North America and Asia. (Europe will have to wait for a future, not-yet-confirmed date.) Players take on the role of humans that have been kidnapped for an experiment designed to test development through realistic simulations. This is virtual reality gone mad, and if you die in the sim, you die in real life!

The Culling Origins (PC)

Because there is no such thing as too many free-to-play battle royale titles… The Culling Origins is a revival of the original title that has been revived and made free. After shutting down the development of The Culling 2, developer Xaviant refocused their efforts on trying to restore the original title to its former glory. The Culling Origins is that game, and it’s now available to download and play for free!

