The PlayStation One Classic Is Real, And It’s Arriving This Holiday Season With 20 Games Included

This year PlayStation has arrived at its 24th anniversary. In celebration, Sony has announced the PlayStation One Classic.

The PlayStation One Classic is a new console built specifically to replicate the experience of playing a PlayStation console in the late 90’s. Birthed from the success of Nintendo’s multi-million selling NES Classic and SNES Classic, the unit is 45% the size of the original hardware making it highly portable. It looks just like the original PlayStation, and will even include two replica controllers from the pre-DualShock era–yup, no analog sticks, here.

This isn’t just a revival of the PlayStation, though. It’ll use software emulation, meaning no discs or disc swapping will be necessary. On that note, the open button on the right side of the console that previously popped open the CD-ROM cover will now transition the console between virtual disks, allowing you to build multiple environments.

Now for the big question: what games are included? Well, a total of 20 will be included at launch. As of now only five have been confirmed, and they are as follows:

Final Fantasy VII

Jumping Flash!

R4: Ridge Racer Type 4

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

20 games might not sound like much, but given the console’s software-based environment it shouldn’t be long after release before there are ways to install your own ROMs and play any games that bring you nostalgia.

The only negative to find here is that you won’t be able to port over your original memory card save files. Bummer.

The PlayStation One Classic will debut worldwide on December 3rd.