Buffalo Bills Star Linebacker ‘Retires’ At Halftime, Goes Home

Photo: Vontae Davis minutes before ‘retirement’ (Getty Images)

Vontae Davis will go down in history as having the most epic retirement announcement in NFL history.

Considering their fans’ seemingly contagious shenanigans, now dubbed the ‘Bills Mafia,’ nothing should surprise us anymore regarding news surrounding the Buffalo Bills.

It wasn’t masochistic table-jumping. It wasn’t the constant in-game PDA. It wasn’t even preg-game coke. In fact, it was nothing Mafia related that blew up in Buffalo this past Sunday. It was their All-Pro linebacker taking off his pads off at halftime, putting on street clothes and grabbing his keys to peace out before the end of half time.

“Retired.” With an exclamation point.

Word is Vontae Davis put on his street clothes at half, said he was quitting and left the stadium, per another source https://t.co/spdxMWrNSd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 16, 2018

According to everyone after Sunday’s game, Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, pulled himself out of the game and retired at halftime. His team was down 28-6.

Sean McDermott says Vontae Davis pulled himself from the game. Multiple #Bills players say afterwards they’ve never seen/heard of player quitting mid game. Rafael Bush called it disrespectful and that Davis wouldn’t be welcomed back even if he wanted. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 16, 2018

Teammate Lorenzo Alexander had the best response to the unexpected news.

“I’ve never seen it ever. Pop Warner, high school, college, pros …

… He didn’t say nothing to nobody.”

Buffalo CB Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime during the Chargers-Bills game Sunday. “He said he’s not coming out. He retired…”

—Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander pic.twitter.com/ab7wJoyc7f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2018

Davis didn’t simply just quit on his team in the middle of a game, he’s also leaving anywhere from $3.5 to $5 million on the table for quitting on the season. Seriously.

Hold on, Vontae Davis just up and retired at halftime? LOL this Bills team is awesome — Jack Jorgensen (@JackJorgensen14) September 16, 2018

I’ve been covering the NFL since 2009. I have not once seen a situation where a player pulls himself out, retires, and quite possibly leaves at halftime way before the game is done. Bizarre situation with Vontae Davis. #Bills — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 16, 2018

“My Uber outside.” – Vontae Davis at Halftime — Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) September 16, 2018

Imagine your favorite football movie protagonist: Rudy, Vince Papale, the Water Boy. Would they quit in the middle of the game without saying a word? Grabbing the car keys and walking out of the stadium to meet an Uber before the start of the third quarter? If this move were in any script it would be too unbelievable. Laughable.

I guess this truth really is stranger than fiction.

Here’s what Davis had to say today.

I’m not sure you could pay me enough to sacrifice my body in Buffalo for months on end either.

I support you, Vonate, and your epic way into retirement. Legendary.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.