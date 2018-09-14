This Week in Trailers: Coen Brothers Go West and McConaughey is a Bum

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs and first looks below!

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Netflix has released the debut trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the all-star western omnibus from The Coen Brothers (No Country For Old Men, True Grit) starring the likes of: James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Clancy Brown, Stephen Root and Tom Waits. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is slated for a November 16 release on the streaming service and in select theaters.

Captive State

Focus Features has released the official teaser trailer from Participant Media’s sci-fi thriller, Captive State, revealing how a 10-year alien occupation now controls humanity. Focus Features will release the film in U.S. theaters on March 29, 2019.

Hunter Killer

Lionsgate has released the final trailer for their upcoming drama action movie Hunter Killer, as well as the official poster featuring stars Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman. The film will premiere nationwide on October 26.

The Beach Bum

NEON has released the first official red band trailer for their upcoming subversive comedy The Beach Bum. Matthew McConaughey stars as Moondog, a man who lives life by his own rules with some hilarious and not so hilarious results. The Beach Bum will roll its way into theaters on March 22, 2019.

Wildlife

The new trailer for Paul Dano’s directorial debut, Wildlife is here, and it shows a family in utter disrepair against the backdrop of 1960s America. Like the teaser that was released back in May, this new trailer doesn’t pull any punches as it shows a couple’s love disintegrate.

Private Life

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Private Life, starring Academy Award-nominee Paul Giamatti (Cinderella Man, Billions, Jungle Cruise), Primetime Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, Bad Moms, I Love Dick), and Kayli Carter (Charlie Says, Godless, Rings). The Netflix original movie will launch globally on Netflix and in select theaters on October 5, 2018.

Viper Club

YouTube Originals has released the official trailer for their upcoming thriller drama Viper Club starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Matt Bomer. Viper Club will hit the theaters on October 26 and will be available for streaming on 2019 at YouTube Premium.

