Binge & Buy: “Ocean’s 8 ” and “Superfly” Strut Their Stuff

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge and Buy, a Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD column for the week of September 11th! You can find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new films, reissues, combo packs and TV seasons, none of which you can live without.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Ocean’s 8

This all-girl follow-up to the Ocean franchise involves a new crew led by Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, as she plans a daring jewel robbery at the Met Gala. Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter co-star.

Superfly

This new remix of the iconic blaxploitation classic is an action-packed film that follows Youngblood Priest (Trevor Jackson) as he attempts to achieve his “American Dream” all while redefining the hustle.

Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost (DVD)

Pull up a chair, tuck in that napkin, and get ready for a 5-star meal of mystery with Scooby-Doo and the gang, as we hit the road to visit the Rocky Harbor Culinary Resort to meet Fred’s uncle, world-famous chef Bobby Flay. Giada De Laurentiis also features in this spooky Halloween treat for the whole family!

Filmworker (DVD)

This documentary focuses on the life of Leon Vitali, who was a rising British television actor when Stanley Kubrick picked him for the role of Lord Bullington in Barry Lyndon. Vitali transitioned to working for the director behind the camera, taking on just about every job available: casting director, acting coach, location scout, sound engineer, color corrector, A.D., promoter, and eventually restorer of Kubrick’s films.

Criterion Corner

The Tree of Life

Terrence Malick’s 2011 Palme d’Or winner has never looked better than The Criterion Collection’s new Blu-ray edition. The quiet meditation on the nature of loss stars Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastain, Sean Penn and a young, pre-Cyclops Tye Sheridan, and the 20-minute long evolution sequence is still one of the most stunning in all of moviedom. This disc includes a new 4K digital restoration, as well as a new extended version featuring an additional 50-minutes of footage.

Reissues

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sing-Along Edition)

Now your kids can sing-along with all of Danny Elfman’s catchy tunes as Tim Burton’s holiday classic returns to blu-ray in an all-new edition!

The Seventh Sign

This early starring role for Demi Moore as a woman who realizes that her and her unborn child will play an integral part in the apocalypse. The film co-stars Michael Biehn and Jurgen Prochnow, and the disc features new interviews with Biehn, director Carl Schultz and more!

Cannibal Ferox

PhD student Gloria (Lorraine De Selle) journeys to the Amazon jungle, but things soon go awry when her party encounters sadistic cocaine cowboy Mike (Giovanni Lombardo Radice). Mike is on the run from the hungry locals but all is not what it seems – as the travellers venture into the heart of darkness, they soon discover what it means to be hunted. This is a Region 2 release of Umberto Lenzi’s classic.

New on Digital HD

Solo: A Star Wars Story (September 14)

Ron Howard’s prequel about the early life of crime of that scruffy lookin’ nerf herder Han Solo struck out at the box office, but now Star Wars fans can revisit the film on Digital HD without all the hype.

Paper Year

Franny (Eve Hewson) and Dan (Avan Jogia) are fresh-faced, 22-yearold newlyweds playing house and juggling new jobs in Los Angeles. When Franny lands her dream job, they face the challenges of growing up together.

Don’t Leave Home (on VOD September 14)

Directed and written by Michael Tully, this film follows an American artist’s obsession with a disturbing urban legend that leads her to an investigation of the story’s origins at the estate of a reclusive painter in Ireland.

MDMA (on VOD September 14)

Angie Wang’s semi-autobiographical crime drama is set in the Bay Area during the 80s and stars Annie Q. and Francesca Eastwood, following a girl living the high life until her recklessness instigates a sudden tragedy from which she may not recover.

Armed (in theaters and on VOD Sept. 14)

This film starring Mario Van Peebles is about a former U.S. Marshall dealing with PTSD who is struggling to get his life back on track. It explores a number of issues surrounding today’s political and societal climate on gun control and second amendment rights – specifically within Trump’s America.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Television’s Lost Classics: Volume One

This is a special series of lost classic programs from the Golden Age of TV. Volume One features 2 one-hour dramatic programs that feature John Cassavetes.

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Eleventh Season

Will Leonard prove to be a brilliant writer? Will Raj’s search for new love rival his search for new stars in the cosmos? Will Howard and Bernadette’s growing family reach critical mass? Quantum comedy continues to converge in all 24 season eleven episodes of this laugh-out-loud megahit.

Scorpion: The Final Season (DVD)

Computer expert Walter O’Brien and his friends help each other to solve complex global problems and save lives in the fourth and final season of the CBS series.

Find more content like this at