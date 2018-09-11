The New PS4 ‘Spider-Man’ Game’s Biggest Selling Point: Selfies
Photo: Insomniac Games
The new Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 dropped last week and we’re pretty sure anyone with that system spent the entirety of their weekend zoning out on it. Just another thing to add to our internet-driven sleep deprivation.
By all accounts, the game is absolutely phenomenal and has garnered largely positive reviews. It’s one of those games that you don’t wait on for a price drop because it’s worth every penny with its open-world gameplay, countless easter eggs, and nods to various aspects of the web-slinging, comic-book hero we all adore.
One way gamers are showing their excitement is by hopping into a simple yet fun mode that allows Spidey to take a selfie. Appropriately called “Selfie mode,” Peter Parker’s alter-ego can snap a picture of himself and add filters like we all do when we’re trying to get stack likes on Instagram.
The selfie mode in the new Spider-Man is just serious fun #spiderman , just a free fall from the top of NYC, nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/EXBWMYgCV0
— OKΛN (@OkanNVLS) September 8, 2018
It’s one of those things where you don’t anticipate it to be fun, but then you find yourself trying to get into unique positions and pause the game at the right moment so you can snap the perfect shot.
It’s almost exactly like when you’re trying to do the same thing in real life, except you’re probably not out swinging from New York skyscrapers. If you are, lets hope your life insurance is paid up.
Selfie #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/o8LKpDDRTa
— ArmeRGB (@ArmeRMedia) September 9, 2018
Spiderman #MARVEL #Spidermanselfie #selfie #spiderman #PS4 pic.twitter.com/ZhtnkhSKgi
— Nathan Clowdus (@NathanClowdus) September 9, 2018
Who else is a fan of selfies in graveyards, especially when you’re paying respect to the people who made us who were are? RIP, Uncle Ben.
Press f to pay respects #PS4share pic.twitter.com/NnWIRmHeUV
— vibranium is stored in the balls (@stupeoscientia) September 8, 2018
You can take a selfie of everything — no ifs, ands, or butts about it.
Wow this photo mode is amazing #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/H8pOw43Lfd
— Chocolate Charlie (@RMGCharlie) September 8, 2018
#SpidermanPs4 #Spidermanselfie #PS4share pic.twitter.com/rMbg4L9AOq
— Grandchamp01 (@YankeeBoxer) September 9, 2018
New York is full of touristy sites you want to capture in images — we all know this. But in the Marvel Universe, N.Y. houses the homes and headquarters of the world’s greatest superheroes. The map in this game is no different.
Make sure to stop by Avengers HQ before going out on the town to fight crime.
Mr. Stark… I'm feeling myself today #DAYUM #SpidermanSelfie pic.twitter.com/mMoGwNYrjR
— Big Ben (@BmeBenji) September 8, 2018
Scarlet Spider hanging out at the Sanctum Sanctorum, waiting for something "Strange"#scarletspider #spidermanps4 #drstrange #marvel #marvelcomics #spidermanselfie pic.twitter.com/lFuId3fL9z
— dcrediah (@dcrediah) September 8, 2018
Selfie fun playing Spider-Man PS4 so many Easter Eggs from the Marvel Universe 🕷🕸🤟🏻 @marvel #marvel #marvelcomics #comics #comicbooks #comicbook #spiderman #peterparker #theamazingspiderman #spidermanps4 #ps4 #playstation4 #gaming #eastereggs #game #selfie #spidermanselfie pic.twitter.com/NyoFvUdoh3
— David Medcraft (comic/horror Geek 🤓🎃) (@MedcraftDavid) September 10, 2018
Night out on the town. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/KzPucV497M
— Tony Gautier (@RandomVillain) September 8, 2018
These are some great shots, gamers. Keep taking those selfies and show us all the places Spider-Man can be, and all the faces he meets, including the familiar ones.
From all accounts, the Spider-Man selfie mode is pure joy. pic.twitter.com/zeafZlQwFg
— Erik Fontanez (@LordFonzz) September 11, 2018