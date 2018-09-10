Watch | Marshmello Takes on the American Ninja Warrior Course

Photo: NBC

The American Ninja Warrior obstacle course is no joke, but imagine attempting to get through it in a Marshmallow helmet? That’s just what superstar DJ, Marshmello, did on the NBC sports reality show.

Marshmello, who ranked fifth ($23 million in 2018) on the Forbes list of highest paid DJs, is a sort of EDM Renaissance Man, hosting a popular hit YouTube series, “Cooking With Marshmello,” so his 1.2 million Twitter followers were intrigued when he announced via social media that he was competing on American Ninja Warrior.

.@marshmellomusic took a break from music to show off his #AmericanNinjaWarrior MOVES! pic.twitter.com/cwDqAFmx6J — Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) September 10, 2018

Marshmello (or someone donning his trademark helmet) showed off his fitness by getting through the course with ease, even throwing in a couple fist pumps to his Las Vegas fans. Let’s see you do that Diplo.