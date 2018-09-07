Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 9/7/2018

That’s another week done and dusted! Let’s celebrate your continued survival in this wonderful world by compiling the best and worst video game news of the week. This is Fails and Feels, the weekly series that aims to get you all caught up on the gaming going-ons!

First up, we have the Fails!

Fails

Fortnite PS4 Crossplay Still Not Happening Because “PlayStation Is the Best Place to Play,” Says Sony CEO

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida appears to have put another nail in the coffin of full Fortnite PS4 crossplay support, issuing the following statement: “On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that’s our belief.”

Apparently, Sony only offers crossplay support when it provides the “best user experience.” While you might think that full crossplay support in Fortnite would provide the best time for gamers, what with all platforms being able to join each other and play together, it looks like Sony doesn’t agree. Disappointing stuff!

Devolver Digital Removes Neo-Nazi Tattoos From SCUM

Devolver Digital came under fire for including Nazi tattoos in its new survival game, SCUM. The tattoos were intentionally included as a way of “assist[ing] with a realistic element of prison culture and the horrid elements within it.” However, after taking another look at the tattoos following the game’s release, the publisher decided that, regardless of their original intention, it was best to remove the imagery.

The tattoo’s removal has stirred up controversy of its own, with some labeling it as unjustified censorship. I’ll let you decide on that for yourself!

WildStar Developers Carbine Studios is Shutting Down

Over 50 people are set to lose their jobs when WildStar developer Carbide Studios closes its doors. Despite hiring for a new project in April 2017, it looks like all work is being scrapped. Publisher NCSoft is responsible for the closure.

Following the “restructuring” of the studio back in 2016, where over 70 employees were laid off, it’s always been a worry that things could get worse for Carbide.

Feels

Sony Japan to End PS2 Repair Services

Sony Japan has finally ended its PS2 repair service. No longer is the second-gen PlayStation welcome at the center. Releasing back in 2000, the console has been active for over 18 years, and now its watch is over.

August 31 was the final day of PS2 repairs. Prior to that date, Sony sent out surveys to owners to ensure that any necessary repairs were carried out before the deadline.

PAX West 2018: Anthem Story DLC is All Free

At a time where it seems normal for a game to be chopped up and sold in parts, with a launch price, DLC, and other microtransactions combining to make for one hell of an investment, it’s refreshing to hear that Anthem‘s story DLC will all be free.

While we’re sure there will be other microtransactions allowing EA to make money after launch, it’s nice to know that there will be no paywall preventing access to the game’s extended plotline.

Kingdoms of Amalur IP Acquired by THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic announced that it has acquired the rights to the Kingdom of Amalur IP. Releasing back in 2012, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was a solid third-person, open-world RPG set in a fantasy medieval setting. It’s unclear what THQ Nordic has planned for the IP, though perhaps we’ll be seeing a remaster or sequel, even.

