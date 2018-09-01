Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 9/1/2018

Fails

Famous LoL Streamer LS Banned from Twitch for Chat Moderation Failure

League of Legends streamer Nick “LS” De Cesare has been banned from Twitch after failing to sufficiently moderate his followers. You see, Twitch streamers are responsible for how their followers behave in the public chat. It’s up to the broadcaster to monitor the chatter and implement any necessary tools to help quash the abuse. Unfortunately for LS, he did not manage to stop his followers from repeatedly spamming two Korean words, whose pronunciation sounds a lot like racist English terms.

Full-time streamers like LS are known to have a very strict schedule; bans like this can affect their ability to make a living.

Twitch hasn’t yet offered public comment on the ban, nor confirmed the exact reasoning behind the suspension outside of “chat moderation failure,” but we’ll likely hear something soon, as LS is large enough to attract a response. It’s also not clear just how long this ban will last.

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition Sells Out, Fans Fear Overpriced Resales

Any fans hoping to grab the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition will be sad to hear that the $200 special variant is no longer in stock. And, as is the case with many of these ultra limited editions, the cynical among us are expecting them to soon start popping up on eBay and other auction sites. The truth of the matter is that not all buyers are big Fallout fans and instead buy the rare limited editions to sell and make a substantial profit.

Unfortunately, Bethesda’s global marketing manager Pete Hines failed to comfort concerned gamers, saying that there wouldn’t be any more Power Armor Editions sold officially, and that he’s “sorry you didn’t get one.” Hines avoided any criticism of those who buy limited editions only to resell them.

Feels

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Revealed in Twitch Livestream

After Cyberpunk 2077‘s E3 behind-closed-doors demo blew the minds of gaming journalists everywhere, those of us who weren’t lucky enough to see the lengthy gameplay demo have had to endure an agonizing wait. Thankfully, that wait is now over! On Monday, CD Projekt Red dropped the full 48-minute gameplay demo on Twitch and YouTube, letting everybody see it. What’s more, if you’re watching on YouTube, you can hit the “4K” button to experience the whole thing running in glorious ultra HD!

The demo includes an overview of the game’s RPG elements, combat system, and driving. It’s an incredibly comprehensive first look at a game that isn’t due to release until 2019 (at the earliest). The developers are the folks behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so don’t go thinking you’ve seen everything. Surely there will be more surprises to come before, and after, the highly anticipated launch.

PS Plus Free Games September 2018: Destiny 2, God of War 3 Remastered, and More

In what is arguably the best month of PS Plus free games in recent memory, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting their hands on Destiny 2 and God of War 3 Remastered. That is a couple of big-name titles that players are getting at no additional cost. (And no, the Xbox Games With Gold don’t get a mention here, because they really don’t compare.)

In addition to the two titans, PS Plus subscribers can also get their hands on two PS3 games, Another World 20th Anniversary Edition and QUBE Director’s Cut, as well as the PS Vita games, Sparkle 2 and Foul Play.

With Destiny 2 getting a new expansion soon, now is a great time to get caught up in the story of the Guardians; just don’t get too attached to Cayde-6! God of War 3 Remastered, on the other hand, takes players back to the time before Kratos adopted the life of a father, when he was very angry and very brutal. Enjoy it!

Check Out The Destiny 2 Forsaken Launch Trailer

Speaking of Destiny 2 and the fate of fan-favorite character Cayde-6, Bungie dropped the Forsaken launch trailer, giving players one last tease before the Sept. 4 release date. It features our protagonist vowing to take revenge against Uldren Sov and his Barons. The playable character is so mad that he even finds his voice again!

The launch trailer lasts three minutes in total, setting the scene for an epic battle on the Reef. Forsaken introduces the new Gambit Crucible mode (which is currently available for testing over this weekend), nine new Super abilities, the new Tangled Shore location, many new weapons and Strikes, and the next chapter in the Destiny 2 storyline.

With Destiny 2 now free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, the army of Guardians entering the game will be massive.

