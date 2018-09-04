September Leads Off With Seriously Great TV Season Premieres

Photo: Human hand with remote zapping TV channel (Getty Images)

Fall, by far the best time of the year. The temperatures cool. Leaves change. New, cozy wardrobes. Football is back. College students are back on campus whilst leading police on high-speed chases for Snapchat.

And, oh yeah, new binge-worthy TV shows!

Here’s the short list of what’s coming early in the month of September. Get your Flaming Hot Cheetos and Vitamin Water ready, fellow millennials!

The Purge (Series Premiere)

(September 2 on USA and SyFy)

Looking for a show even more horrific than the movie? Let’s pray this one is as depraved as its origins.

If you’re familiar with the movie franchise, The Purge TV series also takes place in a fictional near-future totalitarian America where all crime — including and especially murder — is legal for 12 hours.

This new series follows characters over the course of a one-night purge but also includes flashbacks to their previous lives (think ala The Walking Dead). A Marine will risk his life to save his sister from a Purge-loving cult. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Grab your popcorn. And grab a friend to comfort spoon. What are your purge plans?

Mayans MC (Series Premiere)

(September 4 on FX)

Looking to fill that intense, drama-filled void in your life? Look no further than the Sons Of Anarchy spinoff.

Mayans MC is set in the fictional town of Santo Padre, California. Its premise? Not so fictional, in fact, it’s said to be inspired by real-life situations.

J.D. Pardo plays a Latino Jax Teller, named Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a guy who was once a promising Stanford student but got caught up in a life of crime. He’ll join the Mayans motorcycle club, a Mexican-American gang who had a bi-polar relationship with the Sons Of Anarchy in the original series.

The series aims to show the conflicting world along the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a gangster story that will show what latino-American crime may be like. We’re all in.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Season 13)

(September 5 on FX)

Can the show survive without co-creator Glenn Howerton (Dennis)? Absolutely. In fact, following one of their most hilarious seasons to date, it looks like the gang will have plenty of great shenanigans up their sleeve in season 13.

Rumor has it we’ll see Charlie try to have a child with The Waitress, a ripped Mac exploring his new sexuality, and Frank tackles his greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history after the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Howerton will still make part-time guest appearances on the show during the season (due to his commitments to season two of A.P. Bio), after his character left for the married life in North Dakota at the end of season 12.

Don’t worry, you’ll get an eyeful of Mac filling the “hole” Dennis left in his wake using a very special sex doll.

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 2)

(September 7 on Netflix)

What’s not to love about another Marvel series, especially if it’s done with Netflix?

Finn Jones returns as our hero, Danny Rand. But I’m really looking forward to seeing Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League, Star Trek: Into Darkness) who will be playing Typhoid Mary, the villain who, in the comics, has pyro and telekinetic powers who can swing a sword as well as anyone.

Shameless (Season 9)

(September 9 on Showtime)

The Gallaghers are back and dysfunctional as ever. What will Frank’s (William H. Macy) scheme to remain gainfully unemployed this year? Whatever it is, they’ll have to end strong, as lead actress Emmy Rossum announced she’s leaving the show after nine seasons.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Final Season)

(September 23 on CNN)

The Tribeca TV Festival will be debuting Bourdain’s final episodes of his hit show September 20-23. It’s sure to have one of the biggest draws of any culinary production. Bourdain took his own life in June while filming an episode of the series in France.

Some of the episodes will piece together footage of Bourdain with interviews and guests of the show remembering the world traveler.

Maniac (Series Premiere)

(September 21 on Netflix)

Called a “mind-bending” sci-fi series, Maniac stars Emma Stone and skinny (again) Jonah Hill, two patients who enter a pharmaceutical drug trial that promises to cure their mental struggles. What happens next appears to be something of a mix between Black Mirror and Inception.

This is a highly anticipated series that isn’t giving away a whole lot, which we can appreciate.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.