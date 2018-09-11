4 Upcoming Marvel Movies To Look Forward To

When it comes to superhero movies, Marvel certainly dominates the scene nowadays. Their ever-expanding cinematic universe constantly raises the bar for other movies and breaks various box office records. Fans all around the world eagerly await new releases and Marvel doesn’t plan on stopping. These are some of the most anticipated Marvel movies we’ll get to see in the near future.

1. Venom (Oct. 2018)



People have been waiting for a proper Venom movie for a while now. This dark and ominous character has always been a fan-favorite in the Spider-Man universe but it never got a proper on-screen depiction. They tried to include Venom in Spider-Man 3 but it was basically a car-crash of a movie. It was certainly not worthy of this delightfully dangerous character. Fortunately, Marvel wised up and gave Venom its own movie, putting the incredibly talented Tom Hardy in the lead. This movie will be released in October this year and it’s fair to say that the hype is on. We have yet to see whether the movie will justify the high expectations.

2. Dark Phoenix (Feb. 2019)



You might think that the X-Men franchise is fairly dead by now but you’d be wrong. Back in the day, there were talks about various spin-offs and origin stories including the never produced Magneto and Phoenix origin stories. Although the support for the former fell through, the Phoenix storyline about Jean Grey is up and running. The properly dubbed Dark Phoenix will be released in February of next year and will depict Jean Grey’s transition from a beloved superhero to a powerful super-villain. Sophie Turner will be playing the lead role, supported by Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and many others. It should be a delight for all the real X-Men fans out there.

3. Gambit (Date TBD)



Phoenix is not the only X-Men character that will get its own movie sometime in the future. The actor Channing Tatum has been working hard on bringing his own favorite mutant, Gambit, to the screen for a long time. Although it appears that his efforts have been in vain (the project recently lost its third director), all hope is not lost. Apparently, Channing’s wish was to create something different that would help the character become more memorable and edgy. His major inspiration is the movie Deadpool, so there’s a good chance that Gambit will be a bit funny, sarcastic and, possibly, over the top. We still don’t know when this movie will be released, but it’s certainly one of the upcoming Marvel movies we’re all looking forward to.

4. Avengers 4 (2019)



Let’s face it, one of those Marvel releases everyone is eagerly waiting for is the fourth Avengers movie. Considering how they ended the third one on a cliffhanger (no spoilers), there’s no doubt that the fourth one is coming. The movie will come out sometime next year and, for now, there are numerous unknown details. What we do know is that the movie will be directed by the famous Russo brothers and it will feature the bigger-than-life villain from the last one. We could say that this movie actually tops our list of the most interesting upcoming Marvel movies in the near future simply for its incredible fan base.