Binge & Buy: ‘Universal Monsters’ and ‘Book Club’ Lead the Pack

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge and Buy, a Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD column for the week of August 28th! You can find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new films, reissues, combo packs and TV seasons, none of which you can live without.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Book Club

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star in this comedy about four lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Tag

Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress and Jake Johnson play five highly competitive friends still playing a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade.

RBG

This acclaimed documentary chronicles the life of the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg and how she made her way to the highest court in the land.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The 90’s DC character gets his own feature length animated movie, itself an expanded compilation of episodes from the CW Seed series of the same name. Partially set in The CW’s Arrowverse, it follows newly minted superhero The Ray as he gets help from The Flash and Green Arrow to battle a Nazi super army on Earth-X!

Upgrade

Logan Marshall-Green stars in this new film from Leigh Whannell, creator of Saw and Insidious. He plays a paralyzed man gifted with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body with an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM, which he uses to claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

American Animals

Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner and Jared Abrahamson star as four young men mistake their lives for a movie and attempt one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history.

Higher Power

When the Universe decides what it wants, it’s pointless to resist. With his family’s lives at stake, Joseph Steadman (Ron Eldard) finds himself the unwilling test subject of a maniacal scientist in a battle that could save the world, or destroy it.

Reissues

Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection

A must have for all fans of classic monster movies, this 30-Film Blu-ray collection showcases all of the original films featuring the most iconic monsters in motion picture history including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Phantom of the Opera and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection (4K)

Featuring all 5 films in UHD together for the first time, this all-new collection includes Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Sum of All Fears, Clear and Present Danger, Patriot Games and the classic original The Hunt for Red October. Loaded with action-packed bonus features, it’s a must-have for all Jack Ryan fans!

Tucker: A Man and His Dream

One of Francis Ford Coppola’s most overlooked masterpieces stars Jeff Bridges as real-life auto pioneer Preston Tucker, whose incredible car was so good the big auto makers ran him out of business. Produced by George Lucas, this new edition is a must-own for film fans!

A Minute to Pray, a Second to Die!

This 1968 spaghetti western stars Alex Cord, Arthur Kennedy, Robert Ryan, Mario Brega and Nicoletta Machiavelli. Cord plays the fastest draw in the West who decides to hang up his guns for good… or so he thinks. Features an audio commentary by punk rock director Alex Cox and an extended ending.

Brainscan

Edward Furlong and Frank Langella star in this 1994 cult classic from Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker about the dangers of virtual reality. The Scream Factory Blu features a new interview with Walker, make-up effects artist Steve Johnson and more!

The Unborn

Brooke Adams stars in this utterly insane 1991 demonic baby thriller about a woman who goes to a last-ditch in vitro clinic only to find out the doc who runs it is insane. Features early appearances from Lisa Kudrow and Kathy Griffin, as well as being the first film for acclaimed director of photography Wally Pfister (The Dark Knight).

Shot

Semi-urban detective duo Ross and Wilson have been charged with taking down local drug kingpin, Blasi. After busting a low-level pusher, they convince his girlfriend, Sheila, to start working for them as an undercover operative in exchange for avoiding prison. But as Ross finds himself becoming romantically interested in his new, perpetually spaced out informant, Blasi continues to strengthen his crime empire, setting his sights on even loftier, and deadlier, ambitions.

New on Digital HD

S.M.A.R.T. Chase

Orlando Bloom stars as a washed-up private security agent who has to escort a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai but is ambushed en route.

Boarding School

A young boy becomes fascinated with the persona of his dead grandmother and is sent to an isolated boarding school for misfits run by a mysterious headmaster and his wife.

Blood Fest

Fans flock to a festival celebrating the most iconic horror movies, only to discover that the charismatic showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers – more schooled in horror-film cliches than practical knowledge about neutralizing psycho killers – must band together and battle through various madmen and monstrosities to survive.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Once Upon a Time: The Complete Seventh and Final Season

Celebrate the epic adventure and enduring magic as television’s most bewitchingly tangled tale concludes.

The Flash: The Complete Fourth Season

With the help of his adoptive father, Detective Joe West, his fiancé Iris West, and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs – Cisco Ramon and Harrison Wells — Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it.

Criminal Minds: The Thirteenth Season

With every twisted case, the BAU David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) proves there s nobody better to take down the worst of the worst.

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Ninth Season

After suffering heartbreaking losses, Agents G Callen (Chris O Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and crew are ready to go where America needs them.

S.W.A.T.: Season One

S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a Los Angeles-born-and-raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement.

