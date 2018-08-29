Alec Baldwin To Play Donald Trump-Like Dad In ‘Joker’ Movie

Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty)

Alec Baldwin is set to channel his inner Donald Trump again, but this time, it won’t be in a sketch for Saturday Night Live. Instead, Baldwin will play a Trump inspired character in the upcoming standalone Joker film, which will also star Joaquin Phoenix.

Baldwin will play the role of Thomas Wayne, who in the Batman comic series is the father of Bruce Wayne, and will base the character after the man who famously chased Stormy Daniels around his hotel room. This, of course, has lead many to ponder what version of Donald Trump we’ll be seeing on the big screen? Will Baldwin continue his mockery of the President or will we see a more articulate version of the real estate mogul?

Perhaps a bit of both, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Joker script is calling for “a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.” In other words, a narcissistic and shallow one-percenter with a terrible skin pigment, which may fit the definition of Trump in just about any era.

Baldwin, who has been an open critic of Trump, has built a second career mocking the leader of the free world, which includes an Emmy win for his presidential impersonation on SNL while routinely blasting Mr. Twitter Fingers, himself, on social media.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Little else is known about the upcoming Joker movie outside of the star-studded cast, which includes Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz, and Glow actor Marc Maron in addition to the aforementioned Phoenix. Though, the inclusion of a Trump-inspired Thomas Wayne has some fans of the series less than enthused, considering Batman’s father has never been portrayed in such a questionable light.

The idea of making Thomas Wayne into a Trump-like character sounds awful to me. Thomas and Martha Wayne were good people who's kindness and generosity shaped Bruce into the man he'd become. They're so important to the Batman character. — Tanner (@DrGhett0Batman) August 27, 2018

Alec Baldwin playing a Donald trump like Thomas Wayne for the Joaquin Phoenix joker movie is so lame — kodak horseman (@SirJuanMac) August 28, 2018

Thomas Wayne as a Trump like character is like Pa Kent telling superman to let kids drown. Both father figures are fundamental in the ethos that guide both Batman and Superman — Carlos Adama (@Carlos_Adama) August 28, 2018

Joker, directed by The Hangover mastermind, Todd Phillips, begins filming in a few weeks on September 10 with an anticipated release date of October 4, 2019. Hopefully, Phillips sticks close to the theme of the Batman and Joker series’ so we don’t have to watch two hours of political propaganda.