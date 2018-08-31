Gamescon 2018: Everything You Need To Know About New Video Games

Gamescon is the largest video game trade fair in Europe. It takes place annually. This year’s Gamescon was held at the Koelnmesse center in Cologne, Germany, and welcomed a record-making 370K gamers. We’ve gathered all the info you need to know about the hottest games and when you can get your hands on ’em.

New Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Map Gameplay

Thanks to the six maps featured in the game’s beta, we’ve already seen a pretty big chunk of Black Ops 4‘s multiplayer environments. However, that doesn’t stop us from wanting to see even more! Happily, Treyarch Studios delivered new gameplay for the previously unseen Arsenal map. In what is a “manufacturing facility of a powerful North America military defense contractor,” players must do battle. Hardpoint is the mode featured in the gameplay above, which can be experienced by all when Black Ops 4 launches on Oct. 12.

Battlefield 5 Open Beta Date Revealed

EA revealed the release date of the Battlefield 5 open beta, alongside new footage of the Rotterdam map. Rather than the raw gameplay like we saw with Call of Duty, EA instead opted for a montage of epic moments. If you’re an EA Access or Origin Access member, you’ll be able to start playing in the open beta on September 4. Everyone else will be able to access the beta on Sept. 6.

Fallout 76 Trailer and Xbox One X Bundle

Though the new Fallout 76 three-minute trailer was a bit of a disappointment, as it didn’t show any actual gameplay, it was still nice to see Vault Boy in his cartoon form. The highlight here is the new Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle, which features a white version of the super-powered console! Get your hands on the game when it launches on Nov. 14.

Super Brash Bros Ultimate Snake vs King K. Rool

Snake vs. King K. Rool is a matchup that can only really take place in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo delivered gameplay of the unlikely duo with both characters using their unique abilities to try and win the fight. I won’t spoil who comes out on top. Just click and watch the quick two-minute video to find out! (Or wait to play out the scenario for yourself on Dec. 7!)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Medusa Boss Battle Gameplay

With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey taking place in ancient Greece, it’s pretty much expected that players would get to go up against some legendary Greek monsters. Medusa is our “Monster of the Day” in the gameplay above. She’s a capable foe who is able to turn enemies into stone. Naturally, this makes engagements tricky, but the Odyssey hero has some tricks of his own! Here’s hoping more familiar (ugly) faces pop up in the full release, launching Oct. 5.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider PC Trailer

Lara is back, and she’s looking better than ever thanks to the new ray tracing technology implemented in the PC version of the game. Reflections are now much more realistic, making water effects and other mirrored surfaces look incredible. The PC trailer also goes through the other technologies that combine to make Shadow of the Tomb Raider the best-looking game in the franchise. Experience it yourself on the Sept. 14 launch day.

Devil May Cry 5 Release Date Announced

Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5 launches on March 8, 2019. The date was supplied with a healthy bit of gameplay footage, showing visually stunning combat. Nero even pulls a Fortnite, riding a missile around the battlefield. We also get more from action from Dante, who uses his motorcycle as a melee weapon. Yeah, you’ve got to see it to be able to understand!

Life Is Strange 2 Gameplay

Dontnod Entertainment was very generous when it came to Life Is Strange 2. Not only were we introduced to the new main characters, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, but we also got to watch almost 20 minutes of gameplay footage. Things get pretty crazy towards the end, providing a taste of the tricky situations that will surely arise in the full release coming Sept. 27.

New Metro Exodus Gameplay Trailer

The latest Metro Exodus trailer introduces us to a new environment, which differs greatly from the locations seen in previous games. A lush, green valley, where wildlife still lives comfortably, confuses the apocalypse survivors. Are they safe at last? Of course not! For when the night comes, it brings terror with it! You have until Feb. 22 to muster your courage!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gameplay

While Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might seem like a more niche title, Activision has now confirmed that it was originally set to be a Tenchu game, which many of my fellow “mature” gamers may recall! Embrace your inner warrior and fight in 1500 Sengoku Japan. FromSoftware, infamous for its work on games that make you want to pull your hair out, is back with another title that promises an intense experience where one mistake can lead to a sudden death. If you manage to overcome the challenge, however, you will enjoy great satisfaction. Take the plunge on March 22!

Resident Evil 2 Remake Claire Gameplay

The Resident Evil 2 remake is looking damn good, as seen in the Claire Redfield gameplay above. Both Resident Evil 2 veterans and newcomers will no doubt enjoy this quick look at Claire in action. She has to take down one of the larger enemies, which is an intense test of perseverance and resourcefulness. Somehow escaping, Claire continues her mission. You can find out what happens next when the game launches on Jan. 25.

Nvidia RTX Graphics Card Announcement

Nvidia’s RTX graphics card showcase featured three new graphics cards: the RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 2080, and the RTX 2070. The change to “RTX” from “GTX” is due to the new ray tracing technology, which allows mirrored images to look more realistic and demand fewer resources. Nvidia boss Jensen Huang spent a hell of a long time talking about the tech before finally revealing the new cards and their eye-watering price tags. We don’t know what kind of performance we can expect from these GPUs, yet pre-orders are now open for all of them. The RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 will launch on Sept. 20 while the RTX 2070 release date is still TBD.

