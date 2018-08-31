Playlist | Drake Rules the Spotify Songs of Summer 2018

Everyone has their “Songs of Summer 2018” playlist literally in their back pocket, but Spotify actually has the numbers to prove which songs were the most popular.

According to Spotify, this summer belonged to Drake. The Canadian rapper dominated the Spotify Songs of Summer 2018 playlist from top to bottom, earning the No. 1 spot for “In My Feelings” and the last spot for “Nonstop.”

Drizzy impressively racked up five of the 20 most streamed Spotify songs in all, which is either a reflection of how good he is or how desperate we are to hear some new voices in music (more on that later).

Joining Drake are the usual chart-topping suspects: Maroon 5, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and the late XXXTentacion. One new name on the list is breakout artist Juice WRLD, whose viral hit “Lucid Dreams” has been in rotation on Spotify’s global chart for the last two months.

“Juice WRLD is undoubtedly the breakout star of the summer,” Carl Chery, Spotify’s head of urban music, said in a statement about the the 19-year-old Chicago rapper. “His rise was one of the quickest in recent memory but his music has proven to have staying power.”