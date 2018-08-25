This Week in Trailers: ‘Suspiria’ Remake Provides Nightmare Fuel

Suspiria

Amazon Studios has released the creepy new trailer for its horror remake Suspiria, starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. The film will officially debut in theaters on November 2.

Night School

Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ride Along) is heading back to school in the new trailer for his upcoming comedy, Night School. Tiffany Haddish co-stars in the September 28 release.

The Old Man & the Gun

Fox Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime comedy biopic The Old Man & the Gun starring Robert Redford in his final role before retirement. The film is set to hit theaters September 28.

Hold the Dark

Netflix has released the official trailer for director Jeremy Saulnier‘s Hold the Dark, his latest thriller starring Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), James Badge Dale (13 Hours), Julian Black Antelope (Blackstone), and Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies). The film will have its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and hits the streaming service on September 28.

Ben is Back

Roadside Attractions has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming drama Ben is Back, directed and written by Oscar nominee Peter Hedges (About a Boy, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Dan in Real Life). Ben is Back stars Oscar winner Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich, August: Osage County) and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) in a story that shows us how far we will go to protect the ones we love.

Slice

A24 released the first official trailer today from their upcoming campy horror film, Slice. The trailer harkens back to the days of camp horror of the ’80s, with a mixture of seriousness as well as tongue and cheek humor. Slice stars Chance Bennett (Trolls 2), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Paul Scheer (The League), Rae Gray (Dismissed), and Joe Keery (Stranger Things).

I Think We’re Alone Now

Momentum Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama I Think We’re Alone Now. The trailer reveals the first look at Elle Fanning’s character Grace as she and Peter Dinklage tries to get along with each other in a world after an apocalypse.

Summer ’03

Indie film studio Blue Fox Entertainment has released the first trailer for its upcoming drama Summer ’03 starring Joey King and June Squibb. Also starring Andrea Savage (Veep), Paul Scheer (The League), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys) and Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt), Summer ’03 is set to hit theaters September 28.

