Adidas Debuts Miami Hurricanes Jersey Made From Ocean Waste

When the Miami Hurricanes open their college football season, they’re going to look like literal trash and it will have nothing to do with their plays on the field. That’s because the University of Miami and adidas recently partnered to create an alternate jersey made from ocean waste, which the U will debut in their season opener against the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Described as “the first-ever football uniforms featuring re-purposed and up-cycled materials,” the Canes’ new threads will not only raise awareness for Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, but also funding, as every jersey sold will have have some of its profits donated to Miami’s RSMAS.

Miami’s new special edition adidas x Parley A1 football uniforms were designed in conjunction with Parley for the Oceans, a nonprofit organization that “addresses major threats towards our oceans” and are “composed of over 70% regenerated ECONYL® yarn; a raw material transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste intercepted in marine environments.” That material is then crafted into fibers that “create the material framework of a durable, yet breathable fabric that is optimal for adidas performance apparel.”

Starting August 27th, the @CanesFootball x @parleyxxx A1 uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the @UMiamiRSMAS to launch a fund for educational research.#DefendersOfTheDeep #adidasParley #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/WCnfFX1nub — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 20, 2018

In addition to the Hurricane’s actual uniform, all of the players’ accessories like gloves and cleats will also be made of recycled materials, making it the first time eco-conscious footwear will be worn in an NCAA football game.

“The Miami Hurricanes are thrilled to partner with adidas and Parley to wear the first ever college football uniforms made from repurposed Parley materials,” UM athletic director Blake James said in the statement announcing the uniforms. “The City of Miami – and the University of Miami – are forever linked to the ocean. Our Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science on Virginia Key is one of the world’s foremost centers for oceanographic and atmospheric research.”

Once the Canes’ season opener concludes, Miami will auction off the worn jerseys to the highest bidders, with proceeds going towards educational research at RSMAS. And since they’re in a giving mood, maybe the University of Miami can donate a few of their players to the NFL’s Dolphins, too, considering it looks like it’s going to be a long season in South Beach.