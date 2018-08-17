This Week in Trailers: ‘Happytime’ Gives ‘Widows’ ‘Goosebumps’

Welcome to Mandatory.com and ComingSoon.net’s weekly roundup of every trailer, clip, and promo spot you need to see. This week, Halloween comes early, and puppets have it rough.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Sony Pictures has released a new international trailer for the upcoming Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. The sequel will hit theaters on October 12.

Widows

Regency Enterprises and 20th Century Fox have released a new full trailer for Widows, a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. This is a world that is not their own. Widows arrives in theaters on November 16.

The Happytime Murders

STX Films has released the second red band trailer for their upcoming comedy film The Happytime Murders. The new trailer featured the different funny reactions of random Twitter users in response to the first trailer. The film will debut in theaters on August 24.

What Men Want

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming What Women Want remake, What Men Want, starring Taraji P. Henson. The film is set to debut in theaters on January 11, 2019.

Roma

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for ROMA, which serves as director Alfonso Cuarón’s first theatrical release in four years since his work on Gravity. Roma will be available in theaters and on Netflix later this year.

What Is ‘Jojo Rabbit’?: A Look At Taika Waititi’s Latest

Green Book

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight). Peter Farrelly (There’s Something about Mary) directs the warmhearted and surprisingly comic road-trip adventure based on a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.

Arizona

RLJE Films have released the first Arizona trailer for the upcoming dark comedy starring Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down, Alien: Covenant). Arizona will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on August 24.

All About Nina

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) shines as a raunchy stand-up comic who has to face her personal demons in the new All About Nina trailer.

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

Universal Pictures Content Group has released the official trailer and poster for the comedy An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn. The film will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on October 19.

Killer Kate!

Freestyle Digital Media has released the new red band trailer and poster for their upcoming horror movie Killer Kate! The movie will arrive in select theaters and will be available on VOD and Digital HD on October 26, just in time for Halloween!

