Lakers Among Four NBA Teams Joining 2K Esports League

Photo: innovatedcaptures (Getty Images)

LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t the only big basketball news this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced plans to join the NBA’s 2K eSports League along with three other franchises.

In addition to the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Minnesota Timberwolves all plan to participate in the 2019 NBA 2K League season, leaving only nine of the NBA’s 30 franchises without an eSports representative.

“Welcoming these four world-class organizations and their passionate fanbases to the NBA 2K League is an exciting moment not only for the league, but for the entire 2K community,” NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue said. “From their innovative spirit to their global reach, we know each of these teams will be a tremendous addition, and we are thrilled that this growth offers the opportunity for new players, coaches and support staff to join the league.”

The Lakers released a video on Twitter announcing their inclusion.

Team rosters will not be released until the league goes through an expansion draft on September 28, two weeks after the release of NBA 2K19. Once the draft takes place, each roster will consist of six players who can each make $35K per season, which isn’t too shabby considering basketball players in the NBA’s G League make a similar amount. Other gamers average higher salaries than many professional athletes.

If you’d like the represent the Lakers or any other teams in the NBA 2K League, you might want to quit your day job and focus on virtual basketball instead, as you’ll need at least 50 victories in 2K’s Pro-Am mode just to be considered for the draft.

The 2K League playoffs for the current season begin on Friday at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in New York City and conclude after the Finals take place on August 28. The winning team will be awarded a $1 million prize.

Bet you wish you would’ve spent more time perfecting your video game play rather than working a real job, right?